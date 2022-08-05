Residents in Sligo housing estate get to grips with unkempt laneway

LOCAL residents in Oakfield, Sligo recently attended the official opening of Oakfield Lane which saw the complete overhaul of the old laneway which is now frequently used by residents and school children walking and cycling to school.Mayor of Sligo Borough District, Cllr Tom MacSharry officially opened the laneway with the works being done in conjunction with Sligo County Council. The project was spearheaded by Lesley Nealon with the Oakfield Crescent Residents’ Association.

The Mayor said: “Super congratulations and well done to the Residents Association of Oakfield Crescent who through a very successful collaboration with the council and fully supported by all Councillors for the area Declan Bree, Arthur Gibbons, Sinead Maguire, Gino O’Boyle, Rosaleen O’Grady and myself, completely transformed the pedestrian walkway from a totally dilapidated mess to a gold standard community amenity everyone can be proud of.”