Reports of Sligo man shot dead in Australia

The shooting is being investigated by New South Wales.

Reports are coming in that a Sligo man has been shot dead in Australia.

Police have arrested a man following the shooting at a house in the Central Tablelands, New South Wales.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called to Jenolan Street shortly after 8am (Thursday 9th February 2023), where they found the body of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s and from Sligo originally.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Oberon Police Station to assist with inquiries.

A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm has been seized for further examination.