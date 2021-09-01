Repairs underway after lorry crashes on new dual carriageway

Damage to the central barrier on the new N4 dual carriageway. Pic: Donal Hackett.

The damaged barrier at the side of the new N4 dual carriageway. Pic: Donal Hackett

Repairs are underway this morning to a new dual carriageway in County Sligo after a lorry smashed through the central barrier in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Colas Roadbridge have scheduled repairs to begin to the central median and verge safety barriers on the new N4 dual carraigeway which only opened a week ago in the vicinity of Lackagh overbridge.

Traffic management will be in place involving back to back lane 2 closures (northbound and southbound lane 2 closures) to repair the central median barrier, switching to a lane 1 closure to repair the damaged verge barrier. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution.

The lorry crossed to the other side of the dual carriageway but no other vehicle was involved and no one was injured.

The new route, about 15k in length, replaces the old N4 between Collooney and Castlebaldwin which was notorious for frequent accidents and fatal collisions. A campaign for the upgrading of the route went on for decades.