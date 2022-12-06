Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rents continue to rise for Sligo tenants as housing crisis deepens

Local councillor and a leading economist cast their eye on the housing market

Thousands took part in the Raise the Roof protest in Dublin. Expand
At the recent Raise the Roof rally in Dublin - Cllr Declan Bree and his sons Manus and Deaglán with the President of the Mandate Trade Union, Ms Denise Curran, and the President of the Sligo-Leitrim Council of Trade Unions, Mr Pat Fallon. Expand
Felim O'Rourke. Expand

Close

Thousands took part in the Raise the Roof protest in Dublin.

Thousands took part in the Raise the Roof protest in Dublin.

At the recent Raise the Roof rally in Dublin - Cllr Declan Bree and his sons Manus and Deaglán with the President of the Mandate Trade Union, Ms Denise Curran, and the President of the Sligo-Leitrim Council of Trade Unions, Mr Pat Fallon.

At the recent Raise the Roof rally in Dublin - Cllr Declan Bree and his sons Manus and Deaglán with the President of the Mandate Trade Union, Ms Denise Curran, and the President of the Sligo-Leitrim Council of Trade Unions, Mr Pat Fallon.

Felim O'Rourke.

Felim O'Rourke.

/

Thousands took part in the Raise the Roof protest in Dublin.

sligochampion

While Sligo rental prices still fall below the national average, new figures released by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show that costs for tenants are rising exponentially year-on-year.

RTB have recently released their rent index for quarter two of 2022 which indicates that the standardised average rent in new tenancies in Sligo now stands €947 per month versus €883 in the first part of this year, an increase of 7.3%.

Privacy