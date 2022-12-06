Rents continue to rise for Sligo tenants as housing crisis deepens

While Sligo rental prices still fall below the national average, new figures released by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show that costs for tenants are rising exponentially year-on-year.

RTB have recently released their rent index for quarter two of 2022 which indicates that the standardised average rent in new tenancies in Sligo now stands €947 per month versus €883 in the first part of this year, an increase of 7.3%.

Nationally, rent increased 0.6% between Q1 and Q2 of this year meaning that Sligo is shockingly above the average figure.

When compared with the same time last year, rent stood Sligo at an average of €815 showing a staggering increase of 16.1%.

Nationally, there has been an increase of 8.2%, with Sligo experiencing almost double that.

When considering a rising cost of living, massive hikes in fuel and energy, and a severe lack of available housing due to an ongoing national housing crisis, many people are finding it difficult to keep up with these seemingly never-ending increases.

Looking at rental prices over time, costs in Sligo stayed between €500 to €700 per month from 2007 until the second half of 2015, it was after this point that rent rose above €700 for the first time, before breaking past €800 in third quarter of 2019, and reaching over €900 in third quarter of 2021.

Dublin still stands as the most expensive county to rent at €2,011, with Donegal the most affordable at €783.

The national average for the entire country is €1,407, however if you exclude Dublin from these statistics this figure goes down to €1,135. The most expensive area in Ireland to rent is Stillorgan, Dublin, which will set potential tenants back by an average of €2,527, and the most affordable spot is Lifford-Stranorlar, Donegal, where prices average €698 per month, a figure last seen in Sligo since the second half of 2018.

The main findings of the latest RTB Rent Index show that nationally the number of newly registered tenancies has declined on a year-on-year basis by 16 per cent in Q2 2022; the level dropped to 12,701 new tenancies from 15,048 in the same quarter of the previous year. On an annualised basis, rents in new tenancies grew by 8.2% in the second quarter of 2022.

The national standardised average rent in new tenancies stood at €1,464 in Q2 2022, an increase of €9 compared to the previous quarter (€1,455).

Fourteen counties have standardised average rents in new tenancies above €1,000 per month in Q2 2022. These include Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

The county with the fastest growing average rent in new tenancies was Leitrim which reports 20% year-on-year growth.

When considering what drives this rent inflation in Ireland it is important to look at the economic context which the RTB states was shaped mainly by heightened geopolitical uncertainty from the Russian invasion of Ukraine beginning in February 2022.

Inflation pressure was already mounting due to supply chain disruptions and the fallouts experienced by pandemic.

However, unemployment throughout the country did fall throughout 2022 and in April 2022 reached 4.6% which is below the pre-pandemic figure of 4.8%.

Although one of the most common complaints heard is that even though there may be jobs available, many potential employees are struggling to find the accommodation they need to accept new positions.

A search on property website Daft.ie shows that on any given day there are never more than four or five properties available in Sligo town and sometimes nothing at all, with other areas of the county rarely faring much better.

On Monday this week there is just one property advertised for rent in Sligo town and 15 across the entire county.

Economist Felim O’Rourke looks at house prices over the last 15 years and tries to predict what will happen to prices in Sligo over the next year. He outlines his thoughts.

Using CSO House Price Data you can summarize what happened to average house prices in Ireland over the past 15 years by saying that they halved from 2007 to 2013 and doubled over the last 9 years arriving back at almost exactly where they were in 2007.

Amazingly apartment prices fell even more after the crash. At bottom average apartment prices were down over 60% from the peak and after recovering for the last 9 years are still 10% below the 2007 peak.

There was almost no inflation between 2007 and 2021 and this makes price comparisons over the period very simple.

There is a difficulty, however, in comparing house quality over this period. Only 2% of houses built during the “Celtic Tiger” period, 2005 to 2009, achieved an A Energy Rating while 99% of houses built in 2021 achieved the A Rating.

Houses built between 2005 and 2009 typically have a C1 Energy Rating.

This is all the past. People who are thinking of buying or selling houses want to know is what the future will bring.

We humans learn from the past. In the property boom leading up to 2007 there was an enormous amount of “speculation” in houses. In that period lots people were putting down multiple deposits on houses before they were built expecting to resell at a massive profit. These “speculators” made profits for a few years and then lost heavily.

In 2007 were built over 90 thousand new houses and apartments even though there were only 71 thousand children born that year.

We were building far more houses than were needed because of the speculation boom financed by the banks.

The Government and the Central Bank should have intervened but the Government was raking in money from the building industry and the Central Bank was run by incompetent senior management.

The lives of hundreds of thousands of families were turned upside down as the economy collapsed.

We remember all this so that Irish people did not engage in much property speculation over the last few years.

Another important consideration is the availability and cost of borrowing. Interest rates have been very low for the last 10 years but the Central Bank put strict limits on the amount that persons could borrow.

This limited demand and helped to keep prices from running out of control. Interest rates, including Mortgages are rising now and the Central Bank is now, correctly, easing borrowing limits.

All interest rates including Mortgage Rates are influenced by the rates of Interest charged by the European Central Bank.

The ECB has put up its key interest rate from 0% to 2% and is likely to continue increasing this to between 3 and 4%.

Mortgage rates are usually at least 1% higher than ECB rates.

This means that Mortgage Interest Rates should be between 4% and 5% next year.

There is a growing expectation that house prices have peaked and may fall. This is increasing the number of second-hand houses coming on the market.

Owners of houses were reluctant to sell over the last 5 years as they had a strong hope that they would get more if they put off selling. Also cash in the bank would earn no interest.

Ronan Lyons of Trinity College who compiles the Daft House Price Survey found that the number of houses on the Market is now up 33% on the pre-Covid situation.

Building costs have been rising rapidly over the last year and if new house prices fall, say more that 10%, there will be a slowdown in building new homes.

This year we will see close to 25 thousand new homes, apartments and houses, completed.

If house prices fall much there will be a slowdown in building.

When we take all these factors into account it is likely that we will see a modest fall in house prices nationally over the next year.

The ESRI has predicted that house prices will fall by about 7% next year and this seems reasonable.

The next issue is what will happen in Sligo. Sligo City is lucky to have significant employment in the Public Service and in Multi-nationals. The most important company in Sligo is Abbott and pharma is rock solid.

In agriculture dairying is booming with fantastic milk prices per litre.

We don’t have large poultry and pig sectors, the farming sectors that are in trouble.

The industries which will suffer most over the next year are catering and tourism. Visitors will be squeezed with lower incomes and much higher accommodation and petrol costs.

However, Sligo does not have a large tourism industry compared with many other parts of Ireland.

So my best guess, taking all these factors into account, is that Sligo house prices will remain steady over the next year while on average house prices nationally will fall by less than 10%.

Local councillor Declan Bree was in Dublin at the Raise the Roof protest recently. He gives his views on the housing crisis: In July, when the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Mr Darragh O’Brien, visited Sligo I told him there are in excess of 1,400 households on Sligo County Council’s Housing Waiting list. I also told him that only six houses, (then under construction in Bunnanadden) would be completed by the Council this year.

I reminded him that the Government’s ‘Housing for All ’ Strategy had set a target for the delivery of only 517 units in County Sligo for the five year period 2022-2026 (including new builds, Part V units and house purchases) and I pointed out that the elected Council, recognising that the target was not in any way sufficient to address the housing crisis, unanimously called for an increased number of local authority houses for Sligo. In addition to the 1,400 households on the Council housing waiting list there are many, many more households who are deemed ineligible for local authority housing due to unrealistic income limits. House prices in the private sector continue to soar beyond the reach of ordinary workers and families. The dream of owning a home has become an impossibility for an entire generation. Rents are rising and renters are being ripped off every month, robbed of their money but also robbed of their futures. In real terms Government policy has conspired to lock an entire generation out of the housing market, denying countless thousands any prospect of secure, independent living. No one has been left unscathed by this crisis: young workers, families, students, older people, travellers, single parents, people with disabilities etc.

In reality housing is dominated by private developers, property asset managers, real estate investors, financial advisors and accountants, who all want to maximise the money they make from housing. They see housing as a commodity, not a home.

In 2022, housing was officially classified as “severely unaffordable” by the State’s Parliamentary Budget office. House prices rose 77% between 2012–2020, with incomes up just 23%. Average rents consume over half the average wage, well above the 30% level defined as ‘affordable’. Almost 60,000 renters in Ireland are in their 50s and will struggle with high rents in retirement. Over 75% of renters want to exit the sector but cannot find affordable homes or public housing. Home ownership among the under 30s has collapsed. Over 350,000 adults aged between 20 and 35 still live in the family home. They have seen their future stolen and unfortunately many view emigration as the only way to secure a decent home. Councils had a long tradition of building good quality public housing. In the year I was first elected to local government, councils delivered almost 9,000 new homes – which was a third of all housing delivered in Ireland that year. However, over the years funding for council housing was reduced and the role of private developers expanded.The 2008 banking crash accelerated the shift to ‘for profit’ developers. Between 2008–2014, funding for public housing was slashed by 88%. The 2009 Housing Act in essence stripped local authorities of much responsibility for the provision of public housing, instead limiting them to support for such housing. By 2015, the output of Council housing had fallen drastically with just 75 houses being built - and as the numbers collapsed, housing waiting lists surged and they have continued to rise year after year.

Instead of building homes, state funding went to tax breaks for big investors, lucrative leasing deals for developers and large subsidies for private landlords. The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme – established in 2014 – underpins this new market-based model. Tenants who would have been eligible for public and social housing were now being forced into the private rental market, cutting supply for young renters. Today, ‘social housing’ is sourced from private landlords and paid for by the State as HAP recipients are deemed to have their housing needs met.This means they will never realise the dream of having their own home. Last year, Sligo County Council paid landlords €5.2million under the HAP Scheme, in addition to €2.7 million under the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) and almost a half a million Euro under the Long Term Social Housing Leasing Scheme. A total of €8.4 million. This is a massive transfer of public money to private landlords. Countrywide over 100,000 households in the rental sector receive HAP, or similar supports. This has placed huge strain on the sector’s capacity and fuelled the surge in rents. Over 30% of the 2021 Housing budget – in excess of €900 million, was spent on the HAP and RAS schemes. In addition councillors are very much aware that the majority of tenants who avail of the HAP scheme are also compelled to pay significant top-ups to landlords as the maximum monthly rent limits payable for a household remained largely unchanged. St.Vincent de Paul and Threshold have highlighted the fact that almost half of tenants they deal with spoke of struggling to pay the bills, buy groceries or cover child care and school costs because of the top-ups to landlords.

President Michael D. Higgins was absolutely correct when he said Ireland’s housing policy is a “disaster” and has been the country’s biggest failure.The reason we have a housing disaster is that successive Governments have handed housing delivery over to the market - to private developers, speculators and to investor funds.

But the market does not deliver housing to meet actual housing need. It builds when it can make a sufficient profit - it responds to a demand that gives it a big return. When those profit calculations change, they stop building.

Today, as building costs rise due to inflation, and potential buyers are struggling to access finance and save deposits, developers are likely to slow down construction. The illogical decision to rely on the private market is illustrated day after day. Our need for houses has never been higher. Yet the market is reducing its building. And yet, this is what Government policy remains committed to. In the area of vacancy and dereliction, the private property market is shown also to be grossly negligent. There are 166,000 vacant homes, and tens of thousands of derelict properties. This hoarding of property during a housing crisis is immoral and unjust . Yet Government policy is woefully inadequate in tackling it

The pro-market policy choices of successive Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, Labour, Green, governments have led us ever deeper into a full-blown housing emergency. ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ was unveiled in 2016, when the homeless figure stood at 6,525. Four years later, it had risen to 10,148 and the plan was quietly buried. The 2020 election brought a change of Government, but no change in policy. The new Government plan, ‘Housing for All’ in essence duplicated the same failed dependence on private interests and has failed to meet any targets to date. It is completely dependent on the private market, and particularly on global investor and vulture funds. Of the €12 billion a year required to build the proposed 33,000 homes, €10 billion will come from ‘private capital sources’. Of this, ‘the majority will be required from international sources … coming from well-established investors’. So, the private market and investors are to provide 83% of new homes in Ireland, with the State playing a small role, less than 20% of all new building. This is history repeating itself. The causes of the current crisis is the reduced level of State building of social and affordable housing over the past 30 years. Now we have the addition of global funds that view Irish housing as the gift that keeps on giving. It must now be evident that we need policy choices that prioritise public good over private profit. The right to adequate, affordable, decent and secure housing should be the guiding vision for such a policy.

The creation of a rights-based housing system must clearly be the aim of housing policy. What this means, is that we must put housing at the core of Government function and responsibility, as is the case with health and education. Housing can no longer be left to the vagaries and inequalities of the private speculative market and to those who have enriched themselves at the expense of the citizen. The priority must be to ensure access to, and delivery of, affordable, secure, decent quality housing for all. The private property ‘rights’ of landlords and landowners must be balanced with a right to a home, in order to progress legislation that will provide for strong tenants’ rights, taxing vacant property and compulsory purchase of derelict housing and sites. The policy must therefore include a clear commitment to hold a referendum early in 2023 to insert the Right to Housing in the Constitution. However, it is clear to me that this Government will not change its housing policy unless they are forced into doing so. They have shown, year after year, that they are unwilling to fundamentally change their housing policy.

Yet, we have already seen through public pressure, the Government introduce an initial small vacant homes tax and a temporary eviction ban. Things they said they wouldn’t do.

That is why it is important for people to stand together, to speak out, to protest and campaign for change. Government housing policy is the cause of the housing crisis.Homelessness, waiting-lists, lack of affordable housing and extortionate private rents are the symptoms.

Universally accessible public housing is the cure - the solution, to permanently end the housing crisis.