Renovated Donegal Garda station wins design award for local architects

Rhatigan Architects, which has an office in Sligo, has scooped an award for its design of a renovated Garda station.

The firm won the Public Buildings Category at the inaugural Towards NetZero Ireland awards for their innovative project Donegal Town Garda Station.

Towards NetZero aims to recognise industry leaders as the construction industry works collaboratively towards Net Zero energy and carbon. The awards were devised to help drive the net zero concept and to acknowledge and support those who are showing leadership in the net zero arena during this transition stage.

Rhatigan Architects gathered with over 100 other industry leaders and net zero champions to celebrate the achievements of the various award winners in the RDS recently.

The recently renovated and extended Donegal Town Garda Station has been commended for its ambitious sustainability objectives.

The architects design approach to this civic building involved retention and reconditioning of the original Garda station and the provision of a rear contemporary extension. The form and character of the original street facing front façade has re­mained intact, whilst the new four-storey rear extension is largely glazed with a bespoke steel mesh cladding providing solar shade and visual screening. A glazed link articulates the connection between existing and new.

Great natural light and passive solar heat are provided for the internal working environment, whilst natural ventilation provides good indoor air quality and reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions associated with mechanical ventilation and air conditioning.

The project’s sustainability objectives involved the use of materials in imaginative, non-traditional manners such as that employed with the bespoke brisolei system, which is the adaption of a common agricultural material that is often used locally.There is zero reliance on fossil fuels within the building, with heating via heat pumps, a key intervention in the move towards a decarbonised society and achieving 2030 sustainability targets.

The project has been acknowledged as a sensitive solution which has a very positive impact on its setting within the thriving historic town of Donegal.

Rhatigan Architects have achieved a blend of tradition and modernity both internally and externally, signalling an embrace of 21st century developments in technology whilst championing Sustainability Goals and moving towards Net Zero energy and carbon.