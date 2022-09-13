Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Remembering Sligo’s Noble Six 100 years on

A number of events will take place next week to mark the 100th anniversary of the deaths of the noble six which will include the launch of a book, the unveiling of a mounument in Rathcormac and three day event hosted by feis shligigh.

Sligo's Noble Six. Expand
Pic of mourners following the funeral cortege for Harry Benson and Tommy Langan, on the 3 October 1922 on Albert Line (now Pearse Road). Sligo Courthouse can be seen at the back right. Photograph from Sarah Monaghan&rsquo;s Photograph Album, courtesy of Seamus Monaghan. Expand
Volunteer Joe Banks (kneeling at front left) and comrades in Sligo Town Hall. Photograph courtesy of Aisling Kenahan. An annotated copy of this photograph found in a library book in 1966, also identified Eddie Gunning (front centre) and Harry Sheridan (back left). This photograph was used as the basis for Joe&rsquo;s portrait in the now-famous Noble Six composite image. Expand

Close

Sligo's Noble Six.

Sligo's Noble Six.

Pic of mourners following the funeral cortege for Harry Benson and Tommy Langan, on the 3 October 1922 on Albert Line (now Pearse Road). Sligo Courthouse can be seen at the back right. Photograph from Sarah Monaghan&rsquo;s Photograph Album, courtesy of Seamus Monaghan.

Pic of mourners following the funeral cortege for Harry Benson and Tommy Langan, on the 3 October 1922 on Albert Line (now Pearse Road). Sligo Courthouse can be seen at the back right. Photograph from Sarah Monaghan’s Photograph Album, courtesy of Seamus Monaghan.

Volunteer Joe Banks (kneeling at front left) and comrades in Sligo Town Hall. Photograph courtesy of Aisling Kenahan. An annotated copy of this photograph found in a library book in 1966, also identified Eddie Gunning (front centre) and Harry Sheridan (back left). This photograph was used as the basis for Joe&rsquo;s portrait in the now-famous Noble Six composite image.

Volunteer Joe Banks (kneeling at front left) and comrades in Sligo Town Hall. Photograph courtesy of Aisling Kenahan. An annotated copy of this photograph found in a library book in 1966, also identified Eddie Gunning (front centre) and Harry Sheridan (back left). This photograph was used as the basis for Joe’s portrait in the now-famous Noble Six composite image.

/

Sligo's Noble Six.

sligochampion

On the 20 September, 1922 a tragic event took place on Ben Bulben mountain range when six republican soldiers were shot by the Free State Army.

The Civil War was raging and the government was seeking to overcome all dissent.

Privacy