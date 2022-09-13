Remembering Sligo’s Noble Six 100 years on

On the 20 September, 1922 a tragic event took place on Ben Bulben mountain range when six republican soldiers were shot by the Free State Army.

The Civil War was raging and the government was seeking to overcome all dissent.

The six republican soldiers shot are remembered as Sligo’s Noble Six. They were Brian McNeill, Séamus Devins, Harry Benson, Paddy Carroll, Thomas Langan and Joseph Banks.

The 100th anniversary of their killing is on 20th September next which will be marked with a special commemoration of the event.

An ad hoc group formed from the Constance Markievicz Millennium Committee will erect a bronze plaque in the men’s memory.

The generosity of the public has ensured the costs involved have been covered. The plaque will be located at Cloonmull, Rathcormack in front of Tom and Jo McGuinn’s house, and the ceremony will begin at 2pm on Tuesday next.

Dr. Jimmy Devins (Grandson of Séamus Devins, one of the six) will perform the unveiling ceremony.

Also present will be Senator Michael McDowell, former Minister for Justice and nephew of Brian McNeill, who will lay a wreath as will relatives of all the noble six.

Larry Mullin of the committee said death during the Civil War was particularly tragic. “Neighbour was pitted against neighbour and brother against brother. This was particularly true in Sligo as Brian McNeill fought on the republican side while his two brothers were in the Free State army.

“There are different and contradictory versions of the killing of the noble six. After close investigation and research by author, Joe McGowan in his recent book ‘Even the Heather Bled’ the definitive conclusion would suggest that after surrendering they were summarily executed.

“This was one of the most tragic events of the Civil War and it is altogether fitting that they will be remembered on the 100th anniversary of their deaths,” he said.

Meanwhile, A new book is being published that remembers Sligo’s Noble Six .

The book - The Six: The Lives and Memorialisation of Sligo’s Noble Six is written by archaeologists Dr James Bonsall, Dr Marion Dowd and Robert Mulraney, the same team that investigated Tormore Cave, the Civil War hideout at Glencar earlier this year.

“The two projects are linked,” says lead author James Bonsall. “We were aware of the strong association between the cave and the Noble Six. In September 1922, the National Army closed in on the anti-Treaty IRA headquarters at Rahelly House, north of Sligo town.

“After intense action, approximately 60 Republicans evacuated the house, making for the iconic mountain of Benbulben, with the intention of crossing the uplands to reach the safety of Tormore Cave – better known as the ‘Glencar hideout’.

“Several IRA men were captured on the mountains and imprisoned by the National Army. Sligo’s Noble Six didn’t make it to the cave, they were shot and killed at two different locations in the uplands. The cave hideout has become synonymous with the Noble Six, though they never actually reached their destination that fateful day.”

The six men - Divisional Adjutant Brian MacNeill from Dublin, Brigadier Seamus Devins from Grange, Captain Harry Benson from Ballysadare, and Lieutenant Patrick Carroll, Volunteer Joseph Banks, and Volunteer Thomas Langan all from Sligo town - became known as Sligo’s Noble Six in the years that followed.

“The Noble Six are very well known to the people of Sligo town and county, but mostly in terms of how they died.”

The Six tells the individual stories of each of the six men, based on archives and unpublished documents from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries; primary witness interviews conducted in the 1970s and 1980s; and new interviews with descendants of the Noble Six and descendants of their friends.

Dr Marion Dowd explained: “Our purpose in writing The Six was to shine a light on the lives that they lived, the people they interacted with, where they were born, where they worked and what people thought of them during their own lifetimes.

“We’ve spoken to their relatives and descendants and we’ve heard audio recordings made in the 1980s by people that knew and worked with them in the 1920s – that has provided an incredible insight into their lives and how their families were treated after the six were killed.

Robert Mulraney said: “One of the key sources of information were the military pension applications made by the surviving family members of five of the men.

“These were made by the wives, mothers and sisters of the Noble Six. The relatives lost the main breadwinner of their family and were left destitute.

“The women were often forced to find employment to support their families, while enduring the cruel loss of a loved one.

“The pension applications have left us with a record and a legacy of the women who suffered and endured the deaths of the Noble Six in a brutal and personal civil war.”

The team also discovered how the term ‘Sligo’s Noble Six’ came to exist.

“It didn’t happen overnight,” says Marion. “It was a full year after their deaths before the term was first used, on 22 September 1923.

“Once it did, it took hold and the famous portrait images of the six men followed a few months later in December 1923. That image is now iconic.”

That image, and many others dating to the early 1920s have been assembled from a variety of sources, including the Sligo County Library Local Studies and Archive, and private collections.

Robert, a cave archaeologist and photographer, has also provided a range of modern landscape images from the mountains to compliment the story of six men crossing the uplands, desperately trying to make their escape across a harsh landscape.

The Six also looks at how they were memorialised, the places people can visit, including the graveyards at Sligo where five of them were buried, and Kilbarrack in Dublin where Brian MacNeill was buried.

There are the two memorial crosses on King’s Mountain and Benwiskin, and the roadside memorial at Cloonmull.

“There’s also Seamus Devins’ house in Grange,” says James, “and each of the six men had roads named after them in Cranmore, although only four of those roads now remain.”

Another unique feature of the book is the collection of memorial verses, poetry and songs.

James explains:“In the months and years after they were killed, the grieving families of the Noble Six inserted memorial verses into the local newspapers.

“They did this each year, between 1922 and 1927. These often took the form of very heartfelt poems, which were printed once in the newspaper and hadn’t been looked at since.

“We’ve collected all sixteen of these personal memorials together and reprinted them for the first time.

“We also have collections of poems and songs written about the Noble Six as a group and specifically about Harry Benson, Brian MacNeill and Seamus Devins.

“In some cases, we have the same core poem or song recorded in the 1930s and a number of variations collected since then, so we can see how these works have evolved over nearly a century.

“As archaeologists, documenting the artefacts related to the Noble Six has been important to us,” says Dr Dowd. “Unfortunately, few survive. In many cases, papers, photographs and objects that were loaned by the families to specific people or institutions were never returned.

“But some do exist, the memorial cards with the iconic Noble Six portraits are often found in family archives in Sligo and beyond. Sligo Museum displays a portrait of Harry Benson as well as a brooch worn by Tommy Langan’s mother, which was modified from a silver coin found in Tommy’s pocket after he died.

“We also know of objects associated with the Noble Six hidden under floor boards in various houses across Sligo, including locks of their hair or weapons that they owned.”

The Six: The Lives and Memorialisation of Sligo’s Noble Six, will be officially launched by eminent historian and poet Dr Michael Farry at Liber Bookshop, O’Connell Street, Sligo, at 6pm on Tuesday 20th September 2022, 100 years to the day that the Noble Six were killed. The book launch is open to all.

The Six is a fully illustrated book of 300 pages, funded by Fourth Dimension Prospection Limited, Caves of Ireland, with printing costs contributed by Sligo County Council Museum Service. The book will retail for €30, and copies can also be found in Sligo Library.

Meanwhile, Feis Shligigh is hosting a three day event to honour Sligo’s Noble Six later this month. Feis Shligigh was revived in 1929 in memory of Brigadier Seamus Devins and the five other volunteers who lost their lives on Benbulben Mountain on the 20th of September 1922.

Captain Harry Benson, Division Adjutant Brian McNeill, Lieutenant Paddy Carroll, Volunteer Joseph Banks and Volunteer Tommy Langan also lost their lives on that fateful day.

In the midst of a decade of Centenaries’ Feis Shligigh with the aid of funding from The Decade of Centenaries Programme and Sligo County Council strive to commemorate those who lost their lives, in a respectful way.

As the ethos of Feis Shligigh is to bring people together through cultural traditions it felt a fitting tribute to the Noble Six would be a celebration of culture. Music, drama, Irish dancing, Sean Nós dancing, poetry, history and jazz will all feature over the three day event.

On Thursday 22nd of September a commemoration Mass will be held at 10 am in Rathcormac Church.

Later at 4pm a wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Republican plot at Sligo Cemetery.

The Celebration of Culture begins at 4 pm on Friday, 23rd at he Sligo Southern Hotel featuring musicians and dancers of all ages, many of whom competed in Feis in the past.

There will be poetry and Irish language recitals by local artists.

Talks by Dr. Marion Dowdon ‘Sligo’s Civil War Hideout: Archaeological excavations at Tormore Cave’ and Dr. James Bonsall’s, ‘Sligo’s Noble Six’; New Insights, will take place later in the evening.

At 9 pm members of The Sligo Pipe Band will arrive at hotel and this will be followed by a session of traditional Irish Music.

All music lovers are welcome and there will be no cover charge.

The Celebration of Culture continues on Saturday in hotel when at 1pm a junior open session of traditional Irish music will begin.

This will be followed by a showcase from a number of local drama schools.

At 7pm Joe McGowan, author of ‘Even the Heather Bled’ will deliver a talk on the history of Sligo in the 1920’s concentrating mostly on the events surrounding Sligo`s Noble Six.

The Siobhan McDonnell School of Irish Dancing will be providing the entertainment from 8pm.

At 9pm The Sligo Academy of Music – Jazz Orchestra will perform.

They proved very popular when they played at the Feis Shligigh 90th anniversary concert in 2019.

The night will be rounded off with a seisiún mór starting at approximately 9:30 pm.

All musicians will be welcome to join the selection of accomplished musicians in an open session with a sprinkling of song and Sean Nós dancing to top it off.

The Sligo`s Noble Six trophy and The Madame Markievicz Cup are presented each year at Feis Shligigh Irish Dancing competitions.

Some of the Feis’s most beautiful silverware is currently on display in Sligo County Museum in Stephen Street Sligo.