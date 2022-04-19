Remembering Aidan and Michael

Candles being lit on the steps of City Hall on Friday evening.

A section of the crowd which attended the vigil on Friday evening.

Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr. Arthur Gibbons addressing the vigil at City Hall, Sligo.

A crowd of about 500 people gathered at a vigil in Sligo on Friday evening in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

It was a strong show of solidarity with the families of Aidan (41) and Michael (58) and the wider LGBTQ+ community.

Pictures of Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt were proudly displayed at the doors of City Hall.

The streets were lined along Quay Street with people to pay tribute to the two men who were found dead last week in their homes at Cartron Heights and City View.

Some people wore pride colours and others wore Sligo pride t-shirts. A pride flag was flown at half mast outside City Hall.

People had been encouraged to attend vigils across the country over the coming days to remember the two men as they were before their deaths.

The Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Arthur Gibbons was amongst those who spoke at the vigil which had been organised by Sligo Pride. Other speakers included Cathy Blake from OutWest and Isaac Griffin from United Against Racism and Sligo Pride chair Caitriona Bonner.

Cllr Gibbons stressed that Sligo was a welcoming place.

“It’s overwhelming to see the crowds that’s here today in support,” he said.

“Sligo is usually a very safe place to live. People live in harmony, I know myself that there are things that happen, they need addressing.”

“It’s up to each and everyone of us to do our bit in relation to that.”

Cllr Gibbons urged people to check in on their neighbours who may live alone.

“A lot of our people live alone, they live isolated in communities. For some reason or another they have a lonely life, they’re frightened during times like this.

“Reach out and call on them and assure them that they have neighbours and friends.”

The chairperson of Sligo Pride, Caitriona Bonner, said there is sense of grief within the town over the last number of days.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of solidarity, the support from the wider communities across Ireland has been overwhelmingly and we are incredibly humbled,” she told the large crowd.

After the speeches, a minute’s silence was held in memory of the two men.

There were several vigils held across the country over the Easter week-end including one in Dublin on Good Friday outside the Dáil.