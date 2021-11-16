Remarkable story of Sligo woman who made a fortune in 1890s US who made a fortune in the US

Pic from 1905 shows Belinda Mulrooney in the centre in front of the Dome City Bank she founded, inspecting a gold nugget. The others in the picture are her sister Margaret Mulrooney, Miller Thosteseu and Jack Tobin.

A remarkable Sligo woman, Belinda Mulrooney, is among the fifty figures brought to life in the newly published Irish Lives in America (Royal Irish Academy, 2021).

The new collection of biographical essays drawn from the Dictionary of Irish Biography, Irish Lives in America spans 300 years of history and seeks to illustrate the breadth of the Irish experience of, and impact on, American culture, politics and society.

Edited by Dictionary of Irish Biography researchers Liz Evers and Niav Gallagher, the book’s foreword was written by Dan Mulhall, current Irish ambassador to the US.

Belinda Mulrooney was born on 16 May 1872 near Carns, Co. Sligo.

Soon afterwards her father left for America to be followed within a few years by her mother, leaving Belinda to be raised by her grandparents.

Her parents sent for her when she was a teenager and joined her parents in the coal mining country around Scranton, Pennsylvania, but life was too dull there for the Sligo-girl.

She there where her father worked as a coal miner.

Around the end of 1891, she moved to Chicago and began her career as a serial entrepreneur: first taking over a busy sandwich counter near the site of the World Fair at the Chicago Exposition of 1893. She was worth several thousand dollars at the age of 21.

She subsequently moved to San Francisco where she lost all her money when a building she had rented and redeveloped burned down.

Next she spent eighteen months as a stewardess aboard a steamship serving the Alaska route, during which she developed a side-line selling clothes, goods and whiskey in Alaskan ports.

She worked on the steamer City of Topeka, which ran between San Francisco and the Alaskan Panhandle, where she added to her small fortune by bootlegging liquor.

The ship had no bar so Belinda (as she was now calling herself) made herself a long fur coat with a canvas lining.

In the lining were pouches for 24 half-pint bottles, which she sold, at a handsome mark-up, to thirsty passengers.

Gold was discovered in the Klondike in 1897 and Belinda joined the rush, over the treacherous Chilcoot Pass from Skagway, Alaska, by foot, then down the Yukon River by raft to Dawson City, the centre of the action. But she didn’t travel light.

Looking ahead, she decided miners would pay a lot for a bit of warmth in the tent-towns of the ‘diggings’ so, assisted by two Indian guides, she carted three huge cases of hot-water bottles into Dawson, and sold them at a 600 per cent mark-up. Her fortune was growing.

She made a killing selling her supply of hot water bottles, cotton cloth and silk women’s undergarments, and expanded her operation into an empire consisting of hotels, trading depots, lumberyards, gold dust deposits, claims brokerages, a mining company and a telegraph company.

She also accumulated interests in many gold claims in the region and was worth over $1 million at her peak, hailed as the richest woman in the Klondike.

She built the Fairview Hotel, the best hostelry in Dawson which opened in July 1898 and where miners paid big money to eat off linen tablecloths, drink tea from bone china and be serenaded by an orchestra.

By 1899, at the age of 27, she was being hailed as The Queen of the Klondike. She later met Charles Eugene Carbonneau, who introduced himself as a French count seeking investments in mines for an Anglo-French syndicate.

Belinda was so much in love that with hime she wouldn’t listen to a French-Canadian foreman from the Bonanza mine, who positively identified ‘the count’ as a barber from Montreal’s Rue St. Denis.

They married in 1900. Belinda was 28. The ‘count’ and ‘countess’ honeymooned in Paris, where (says Canadian historian Pierre Berton) “they rode up and down the Champs-Elysses…with an Egyptian footman who unrolled a carpet of brilliant crimson whenever they stepped out. They divorced in 1906, after Belinda discovered that ‘the count’ was fleecing her. He died in 1919.

She had lost a lot of her fortune but Mulrooney subsequently set up a bank in 1905 at Dome City, Alaska, and resettled in Yamika, Washington, where she built a turreted stone mansion, living there in some style with her parents and several of her siblings. As the money ran out in the 1920s, she moved to a smaller house in Seattle and worked as a seamstress.

During the second world war she cleaned steel welders in a Seattle shipyard, enjoying it so much that she joined a commercial shipyard following the war. Belinda Mulrooney died in 1967 at the age of ninety-five.

The biographies of Irish emigrants featured in Irish Lives in America encompass political figures and artists, entertainers and soldiers, slaveholders and abolitionists; they range from scouts who opened up the western frontier to the religious who established congregations across the country and from those who spent their lives fighting for the rights of workers to the industry titans who capitalised on the labour of others to become the country’s first millionaires.

Irish Lives in America is published by the Royal Irish Academy and is available to buy now. https://www.ria.ie/irish-lives-america