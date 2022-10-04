Relief for drivers and pedestrians as months of roadworks in Sligo city centre near an end

Sligo County Council has signalled that roadworks in the O’Connell Street/Wine Street/Lower Knox Street area of Sligo are coming to a conclusion.

The news will be greeted wth relief by motorists and pedestrians alike who have had to put up with the works for most of the year. Traffic delays have been a regular occurrence due to the enhancement works which have seen the installation of wider footpaths and a new traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing near Hyde Bridge.

The works have also seen the introduction of a new one-way system at Lower Knox Street.

Sligo County Council has announced that O’Connell St, Lower Knox St, Fish Quay road closures will be in place each evening/night (7pm – 7am) from Monday 3rd – Friday 7th October to allow for completion of final surfacing works and road markings.

A further evening/night time (7pm-7am) road closure will be required on Tuesday 11th October into Wednesday 12th October to facilitate traffic signal loop installation. These final works will be welcomed by motorists and shoppers, the latter having to criss cross the area too for several months.

There was controversy last week when the contractors removed a mature tree at the top of O’Connell Street.

The council said it needed to evaluate the viability of the tree and that its root system, its anchorage in the ground, its current condition, age, and size had been the subject of scrutiny over the last number of weeks. It added the introduction of a more suitable tree, in terms of scale and size, will outweigh the long-term management and recovery of the existing tree.