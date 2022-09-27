Relatives of Noble Six in attendance at wreath laying ceremony at Sligo Cemetery

(L-R), Cllr. Rosaleen O'Grady, Annette Callaghan and Philomena Keighran at the Noble Six Centenary Commemoration in Sligo Cemetery last Thursday.

Relatives of Thomas Langan, (l-r), Iosaf McLoughlin, Andrew McLoughlin, Mary Rose McLoughlin, Realta McLoughlin, Pauline Flynn and Maurice Langan at the Noble Six Centenary Commemoration in Sligo Cemetery last Thursday.

Relatives of Joe Banks, (l-r), Clive Hynes, Gavin Hynes Kay Hynes, Ross Hynes and Milo Hynes, at the Noble Six Feis Shligigh Centenary Commemoration in Sligo Cemetery last Thursday.

Relatives of Sligo’s Noble Six were amongst those in attendance at Sligo Cemetery last Thursday for a wreath laying ceremony at their graves to mark the 100th anniversary of their deaths.

It was part of a three day remembrance of the Noble Six organised by Feis Shligigh. Feis Shligigh was revived in 1929 in memory of Brigadier Seamus Devins and the five other volunteers who lost their lives on 20th of September 1922. Captain Harry Benson, Division Adjutant Brian McNeill, Lieutenant Paddy Carroll, Volunteer Joseph Banks and Volunteer Tommy Langan also lost their lives on that fateful day.

Feis Shligigh with the aid of funding from The Decade of Centenaries Programme and Sligo County Council hosted a celebration of Culture -music, drama, Irish dancing, sean nós dancing, poetry, history and jazz.

On Thursday last a commemoration Mass was held at 10am in Rathcormac Parish Church and later at 4pm a wreath laying ceremony took place at the Republican plot in Sligo Cemetery.

Amongst those to lay a wreath was the Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry. The Celebration of Culture began on Friday afternoon in the ballroom of The Sligo Southern Hotel and continued into Saturday featuring music, drama and talks about the Noble Six. Brigadier Séamus Devins, Captain Harry Benson, Lieutenant Patrick Carroll, Volunteer Joseph Banks and Volunteer Tommy Banks are buried in the Republican Plot at Sligo Cemetery.

Division Adjutant McNeill was buried in Dublin. Four other comrades of the Noble Six are also buried in the plot: Paul Geoghegan, Vice Brigadier Harry Brehony, Captain Paddy Gorman and Volunteer Batty Noone.