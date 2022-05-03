Relating real life stories on stage to fundraise for Ukraine

A new monthly open-mic storytelling night encourages everyday people to share their life experiences all while fundraising for the crisis in Ukraine.

Kitchen Sink Stories, which launched last month upstairs in Lillie’s Bar, was set up by Sligo local Aoife McKiernan who says she wanted to create an inclusive space for people to tell tales of love, loss, adventure and everything in between.

“We have a theme each month and people are invited to stand up and tell a true story about their lives.

“I am of the mind that true stories are more interesting than fiction, real lives can be more surprising, moving and even more magical,” she said.

“Sometimes the media focuses on the movements and motives of famous or infamous powerful people and it’s all chaotic, here today and gone tomorrow, but I am far more passionate about stories of how ordinary people figure out and get through the experience of life that we all share.”

The theme of the first night was “Strangers” and featured yarns such as what it was like living with a magician, travelling in America on unusual modes of transport, trying to make it to a music festival with no tickets or money, and being mistaken for a homeless person in Paris.

“It was a lovely atmosphere, I told people at the start of the night I wanted them to be a panto crowd and there was no need to even say it, everyone was so supportive and wanted the storytellers to do well,” she said.

“I got lovely feedback, people said this is the kind of event they want to go to, it’s not just drinking in the pub it was wholesome and a nice evening. People were spectacularly generous

“I put a box at the door for donations and we made €302 for the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian appeal.”

Aoife says it takes a lot of courage to stand up on stage and speak but Lillie’s is the perfect venue for this type of event adding that their upstairs ‘feels like someone’s sitting room’ and everything is done for both storytellers and the crowd to ensure everyone feels comfortable .

The next Kitchen Sink Stories is slated for Thursday, May 12 at 19:30.

The theme is “Taking a Chance” and Aoife says all are welcome on the night whether that’s to be an audience member or to sign up at the door and tell a story of their own.

For updates follow @kitchensinkstories on Instagram.