Reginald D Hunter: ‘I think it's incumbent on all of us to keep peoples’ spirits up’

The comedian comes to Anderson’s on January 27th.

Reginald D Hunter comes to Anderson's in January. Pic: Kash Seff Expand
Reginald D Hunter comes to Anderson's in January. Pic: Kash Seff

Jessica Farry

It’s been almost two years since comedian Reginald D Hunter toured, and now that he's back, he says he’s ‘curious' about how he is going to be on stage.

Climate change. Mass unemployment. Economic pandemics. The rise of global fascism. So what the f*** could this man POSSIBLY say to upset you?Welcome to the world of the Bombe Shuffleur.

