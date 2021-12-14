Reginald D Hunter: ‘I think it's incumbent on all of us to keep peoples’ spirits up’

It’s been almost two years since comedian Reginald D Hunter toured, and now that he's back, he says he’s ‘curious' about how he is going to be on stage.

Climate change. Mass unemployment. Economic pandemics. The rise of global fascism. So what the f*** could this man POSSIBLY say to upset you?Welcome to the world of the Bombe Shuffleur.

Reginald D Hunter hasn’t been around for a while, but he’s back touring the theatres of Ireland and the UK with a brand-new show, and there’s no time for niceties. He’s also playing some warm up gigs in a few of his favourite Irish clubs, which gives comedy fans a truly special chance to catch him in an intimate setting.

Unafraid to tackle head on the subjects the rest of us skirt around, Reginald is the voice of his generation – searingly honest, brutally funny and uniquely placed to commentate on the unfolding meltdown of life as we know it.

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, three-time Perrier Award nominated Reginald has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order. His TV appearances include Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, whilst he drew widespread acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The Border.

"I've been sitting in the house for two years stacking up jokes. I'm very eager and the white people who make money off me, they're very eager! In some ways I'm curious to see how I'm going to be myself,” he told The Sligo Champion.

"I think it's kind of incumbent upon all of us globally to keep people's spirits up. Covid nearly destroyed my industry. I always expected the Government to destroy my industry but the virus came and did it. I've become all socialist about comedy now. I even advertise comedians I hate. I advertise their shows on my social media now because we're all in it.”

Hunter lost his father to Covid-19 during that break from touring. But, he has lots of precious memories to hold on to.

"My old man, we couldn't see him. They checked him into this facility and because of Covid we weren't allowed see him. The next thing we know they announced that he died because of Covid, he didn't have Covid when he went in.

“Me and my old man, about six years ago we disappeared for about six weeks and we went up and down the East Coast, drank a lot of moonshine. He and I said everything that we needed to say to each other during those six months. He's a good old man.”

Perhaps Hunter, who is based in the UK, has had more time in the last two years than ever before, but he is planning to include material that previously he hasn’t been brave enough to do, or else felt it wasn’t funny enough for the show.

“I know what the first hour is going to be. In the last week or so, I feel like as much of the show is going to be material that I've been wanting to say for the last few years but couldn't make it funny enough, or I didn't have the nerve.

"I'm going to do a routine where I explain why Marlon Brando is great, and it has nothing to do with his acting. I've been sitting on that for years. It's like, I think I've lost some of my comedic vanity in that it was between the second and third lockdown I was on stage somewhere and it was while I was on stage, someone said 'hey man, I know you like to stretch your stuff political global gender politics, twisted ideas but what if motherfuckers just need to laugh now?' And so, don't get me wrong. I'm not going to be uncle fluffy on stage. I feel more responsible now to not let people go home heavy.”

He's been gigging, but not touring. But Hunter doesn't feel out of practice, although he admits he might need time to build up the required wind for such a performance.

Now that he is getting older, Hunter has no fear when getting on stage.

“You're standing on stage in this room full of people smiling at you. All you have to do is keep people's attention. One of my earliest comedy mentors sat me down one day and asked me what the first rule of comedy is, I said 'be funny' and he said 'no that's the second rule. The first rule is to be interesting'.

"If you are interesting enough, you're going to go a long time without a punch-line. Another of my mentors taught me, check your ego in at the door because you are there to be laughed at. I'm 52 now, I'm not scared of the same things I used to be scared of. I'm not angry about the same things. I don't fear not being liked the way I did when I was younger. I'm curious about how it's all going to roll out of my mouth this time.”

Hunter is not afraid of controversy, either. It comes with the territory.

"I remember I read an interview with Sting on dealing with fame. He said 'what do you do when you want to go to the corner shop and get a bottle of milk when you know people are going to stare and gawk at you? You go anyway'. I don't have to go out of my way to offend anybody. There are plenty of people who will go out of their way to be offended.”

Reginald D Hunter comes to Anderson’s Live on Thursday January 27th. Tickets available from ticketmaster.ie.