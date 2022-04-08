Red Óg Murphy had ‘a presence that brightened your day’ funeral hears as ‘role model’ laid to rest

The coffin of Red Óg Murphy is carried from the church. Pic: Carl Brennan.

The funeral of Red Óg Murphy took place on Friday afternoon. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Red Óg Murphy had a smile that could take the hinges from the gates of Heaven but there were rivers of tears inside and outside St Patrick’s Church Moylough at this most heart-breaking of goodbyes.

Sometimes a sad deep silence is more eloquent than mere words when unbearable tragedy strikes.

And that silence seemed to scream quietly to the Heavens in anguish at the loss of one who was so much cherished and who gave so much pleasure to so many others in his short life.

It is very hard for words to capture the deep searing sorrow his death will be on his loved ones, his club and his county.

But in memorable moving, powerful, poignant and thought-provoking homilies and eulogies, Father Leo Henry and ex Sligo GAA star Colm McGee wrapped his distraught people in the warm glow of love and respect in the face of such terrible loss.

And they pleaded with young people to share their thoughts feelings and fears with their friends.

Fr Henry said it “was ok not to be ok” and for people to share their concerns and problems with others.

“To young people, I say, you are our precious future, you are the salt of the earth and the light of our lives.

“Please make a pledge, make a pledge to your friends that if you are feeling unwell, tell them and your best friend will get you that help, and I ask you to make that pledge today.

He told a quietly weeping congregation that “Red Óg Murphy was loved, was cherished and was adored by so many people across so many boundaries”.

“He had a presence that brightened your day, he could put a smile on your face and a presence that put pep in your step.

“What Red Óg achieved In 21 years may well take others four score years and ten”.

“Red Óg was a quality human being, in many ways.

“For me he was other worldly, from a very closely knit family, a family united in love and respect to one another and then to God.

“Red Óg was one of those special people that you are privileged to know and meet in life.

“He had charisma in abundance, that towering physical presence, he had warmth and close eye contact.

“He was courteous and respectful and had that special gift of having time for everyone.

“He was a role model for so many.

“He was uniquely, respected and looked up to by everyone and was loved by so many people across the world.

Fr Henry added that the death of a “charismatic young man, a great athlete and Gaelic footballer is overwhelming and raised unanswered questions and challenges the very purpose of life and our faith.

“His untimely passing on Friday April 1 has stunned and shocked all of us and so many others across our county,our country and world.

“It has left a deep void in the lives of his loving family and extended family.

“There are no easy answers, no cheap consolation in the face of death, no satisfactory sound- bytes to soften the pain of loss and pious platitudes can ring a bit hollow on occasions like this.

“Up to Friday April 1 Red Óg rejoiced in life and looked confidently to the years ahead and he dreamed of the things that might be and now he is asleep with God”.

“There is only one prayer and one question in the minds of his loved ones:

“Could we not have him back, could the events of last Friday be blocked out, could we awake from this nightmare.

“All we can offer to the Murphy family now is a sense of shared loss and anything else we can do or say is sadly inadequate”.

He continued:

“Life is very precious but when it is taken away it reminds us of how precious are our loved- ones, our family and our friends and we cherish them dearly”.

“Some unexplained darkness descended on Red Óg last Thursday night..

Fr Henry said Red Óg’s people would be experiencing the emotions of sorrow, pain and guilt.

“That is a huge cocktail of mixed emotions, it is uncharted territory and I ask of you all generally please, please do not let this happen again and the heartbreak and grief cannot be re-visited.

“Please talk, share your feelings, express your anger, vent your rage, and bring it out into the open.

“And sometimes there is need for help, professional help, counselling and there are agencies out there waiting for your call to provide you with support.

“It’s ok not be ok and it is ok to talk, and it is ok to ask for help”

“We are not far from Good Friday, it is the day of our Lord’s passion and death

“There is also the Resurrection.

“It is a new dawn and gives us eternal hope.

“We hope that Red Óg’s Good Friday has given way to Easter Sunday morning glory and that God will reward Red Óg for all the love, happiness, entertainment and joy that he brought to his young life”.

During the mass mementos of his life were brought to the altar including a football signed by his Curry team-mates, snazzy red and white football boots, a crucifix that he made himself, a family photograph, his university football award, and his snazzy socks as he was a “dedicated follower of fashion”.

A highlight of a beautiful ceremony was the flute playing of Fr James McDonagh whose rendering of the “Waves Of Kilkee”a tune of both melancholy and joy and a fitting for Red Óg’s family who were so cruelly dispossessed.

Finally Red Óg’s teacher in St Attracta’s Tourlestrane Colm McGee paid an emotional and eloquent to his star pupil.

“I coached him for five years where we spent countless hours practicing and laughing and where he always beat me in free-taking.

“I taught him English for three years and this is one of the greatest honour’s of my life to be able to speak on behalf of the Murphy family.

“Red Óg, there are only two men that are known by their first name in this country and the other one is Bono.

“He was so many things to so many people, a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a boyfriend to Rachel, a friend to countless people, a team- mate, a class mate, a college mate, an exemplary student and a role model.

“He in turn had many friends from all walks of life.

“It was well put by WB Yeats when he said:

“The thing for man’s glory begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends”

“The immense player he was, was not a patch on the beautiful human being he was.

“We can all learn lessons of how he treated people, with kindness, humility, no ego and of course that big beaming smile.

“Being in his presence lifted you, he made you the centre of his conversation and was always interested in your story”.

He added:

“As a sportsman he was relentless in his pursuit of excellence.

“He always wanted to improve, and he hit 3-11 out of 3-15 in a school’s match for St Attracta’s and his first comment was how can I be better.

“He had an elegance and an ease on the ball as he toyed with the opposition and weaved his magic.

“Some of the things he did had to be seen to be believed with a beautiful left foot and he was able to hang in the air to catch a ball.

“He did not accept mediocrity and drove himself and his teams to new heights and it is there for all to see.

“He kicked 0-11 in an All-Ireland minor quarter-final, captaining Sligo at underage and playing for two seasons with Sligo seniors and then winning the University jersey.

“Words are all I can give you here today, but they are very important.

“All the memories we have of Red Óg are of a happy smiling Red Óg a forever young Red Óg.

“Let us use our words for good.

“Let us use our words to build people up instead of knocking them down.

“We need to be careful of what we say or type or post on social media.

“In any conversation around mental health we need to tread very carefully and that means communicating, talking but also listening.

“Empathise with people, share your thoughts, and time care for one another.

“Please share your nagging thoughts and lean on someone when you are in need”.

Red Óg’s body was taken from the church for one last visit to Curry GAA field where he shone so brightly and then he was laid to rest in Bunnanacrana cemetery.

It was a Friday afternoon, Friday-the start of the weekend as young men and women look forward to the heart of Saturday night-but Red Óg has soared high above the door beyond the grave into the greatest GAA field of them all.

He is survived by his heartbroken parents Geraldine and Redmond and his two brothers Oisín and Daithí, his grannies, Bridgie Murphy (Liscaninane, Claregalway) and Maura Lavin (Meelick, Swinford), girlfriend Rachel Jackson (Dublin), aunties Sally Lavin and her husband Eugene (Kiltimagh), Breda and her husband Barry (Ennis), uncles Seamus Murphy and his wife Liz (Liscaninane, Claregalway), Gerry Murphy and his wife Nilima (Kent, UK), Declan Murphy and his wife Deirdre (Turloughmore), Jarlath and his wife Marie (Kilcolgan), Ambrose Lavin and his wife Mary (Meelick, Swinford), all their families, cousins, neighbours and friends, club mates of Curry Gaa, DCU team mates, fellow students and the wider Sligo GAA community.