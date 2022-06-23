Rain and thunderstorm warning for Sligo

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning for Connacht counties, including Sligo, and Munster.

The warning comes into place from 12pm Friday June 24th, and will come to an end at 12pm Saturday June 25th.

Met Éireann is warning about heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places may lead to spot flooding.

Any spot flooding is likely to make driving conditions dangerous.

The weather warning follows a spell of warm, humid weather in Sligo, with temperatures set to sy around 17 degrees today with cloudy conditions to continue throughout the day.