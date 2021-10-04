Sligo

Rail corridor being left out of plan is a shock

Paul Deerng

The disused rail Western rail line in Coolaney, County Sligo. Expand
Paul Deering, Editor of The Sligo Champion. Expand

It seems quite extraordinary that the Western Rail Corridor gets no mention in the Government’s revised National Development Plan unveiled in County Cork on Monday.

It’s a plan, which by all accounts, is just a rehash of every single project that’s been left behind over the past twenty years and will most likely be sitting on the shelf for the next twenty.

There’s probably a case to be made for most of the projects but how anyone in Government can overlook the reopening of a rial line in these times is beyond disbelief.

