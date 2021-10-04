Rail corridor being left out of plan is a shock

It seems quite extraordinary that the Western Rail Corridor gets no mention in the Government’s revised National Development Plan unveiled in County Cork on Monday.

It’s a plan, which by all accounts, is just a rehash of every single project that’s been left behind over the past twenty years and will most likely be sitting on the shelf for the next twenty.

There’s probably a case to be made for most of the projects but how anyone in Government can overlook the reopening of a rial line in these times is beyond disbelief.

Lacl of political clout at the cabinet table comes to mind immediately.

The two biggest urban centres in Connact are Galway and Sligo and as we head towards 2030 we don’t have rail connecting the two centres, both of wehich have been identified as centres of growth in plan after plan after plan for decades.

It’s hard not to disagree with those who say this Government has no real interest in the West of Ireland.

It’s all too Dublin centric yet again. All we ever hear about is the metro link with Dublin Airport but never about the links along the western seaboard.

The EU has classified the region as being in decline and yet with seemingly billions of euro to spend a worthy transport project doesn’t even get a look in.

There are so many people who have left our capital city over the past year and a half and have adopted to working from home successfully.

Many have settled in the west of Ireland where the attractions to living here far outweigh that of the east coast.

But the Government has missed a great chance to make living in the west and north west even better.

Can you imagine how wonderful it would be to be able to catch the train from Sligo to Galway. We’d all be leaving the car at home and sure isn’t that what the Green Party wants us to do.

A report by Dr John Bradley showed there was a ‘strong business case’ for the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor but his findings have clearly fallen on deaf ears.

The Gren Party appparently was opposed to much of the proposed road transport projects.

But what world are they living in? How many people in this country can cycle to work? We don’t have the public transport either if they care to look outside of Dublin.

The car will remain many people’s primary source of transport and owners shouldn’t be made feel guilty for owning one.

It’s like all the other green iniatives, the middle income earners will be guilt tripped and end up paying the cost of new climate change taxes. Electric cars are next apparently but then hydrogen is apparently coming down the line so I’d advise against changing just yet. Remember when we were told diesel cars were cleaner?