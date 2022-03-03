Pushing to making stalking a crime

New legislation to make stalking a stand-alone criminal offence could be introduced before the end of the year thanks in part to Grange local Eve McDowell.

A victim of stalking, Ms McDowell is the co-founder of Stalking Ireland, an organisation with the goal of creating specific stalking legislation and to provide support to victims.

‘Student Safety in a Dangerous World’ was an event at IT Sligo where Ms McDowell shared her story that first began as a student in NUI Galway and eventually led her to the high court where her perpetrator stood trial.

As the law currently stands, victims of stalking must use harassment legislation to seek justice which she states is insufficient and does not consider the long-lasting negative effects of being stalked.

Ms McDowell outlined her personal experiences when as a student her perpetrator became fixated on her, he would consistently come into the shop that she worked in and even pretended to be a rep for the store, he would follow her shopping, on nights out, and would consistently talk about her to others.

She stated that when she told people about this odd and worrying behaviour they would say ‘he’s harmless’ but Ms McDowell stressed she had a ‘gut feeling’ that something was not right.

As the weeks turned into months the following continued until her and her housemate found him in a bush outside their house with his hair, beard, and eyebrows shaved off indicating to her that he was ‘capable of doing anything’.

She went to the Gardaí and explained the situation, but since there is no specific stalking legislation in Ireland there was very little they could do.

Then one night, her perpetrator broke into her house through the balcony door, he ran towards her housemate with a hammer hitting her on the hand a number of times, he fled the scene by jumping out of the balcony, breaking his ankles, and was later arrested by Gardaí. A knife and Viagra were also recovered from the scene.

This incidents saw him stand trial under aggravated burglary and assault charges, but Ms McDowell said the subsequent case failed to take into consideration the months of stalking that happened beforehand and the detrimental effects this had on her life.

Ms McDowell said while the stalking was occurring she had to completely re-shape her own life, she changed the routes she walked to college and work in order to avoid a pattern that he could follow, she felt like she had to be vigilant all of the time for fear that he would be there.

“At that point I came back to Sligo for two weeks and in the middle of nowhere in Cliffoney I was still looking over my shoulder and it made me realise how much it had affected my life,” she said.

Ms McDowell said that when she would search for information regarding stalking in Ireland there were no resources available and after hearing the story of Una Ring from Cork, another victim of stalking who came out publicly to tell her story, the two decided to set up Stalking Ireland and campaign for specific legislation to be introduced.

“I don’t think I would have found the strength to do it had Una Ring not come forward with her story,” she said.

“It’s hard to be in the public eye especially with an issue like stalking because as a victim or survivor the last thing you want is to open up more of your life for people to access.

“After going on the Late Late Show I got lots of creepy messages from random people online. If I didn’t have trusted friends to work through those responses with or wasn’t sure enough about myself to know what they say doesn’t matter then it would definitely take a toll.”

Along with Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers and Catherine O’Sullivan from UCC School of Law, the two women have drafted a bill that is set to make stalking a stand-alone criminal offence. It has now passed all the stages of the Seanad and is at the first stage of the Dáil.

Senator Chambers outlined how when similar legislation was introduced in Wales reporting of incidents of stalking trebled and prosecutions doubled.

“We are very confident that when you introduce the law here you will see an increase in reporting and ultimately make our streets, workplaces, and homes a safer place for everybody,” she said.

While there have been no significant studies into Irish stalking figures, statistics from the British Crime Survey reveals one in five women and one in ten men experience some form of stalking in their lifetime.

Senator Chambers stated that since there is no legislation against stalking in Ireland, Gardaí are not well-equipped to deal with these types of offences and that harassment can be something quite different.

“The end game for a stalker is very different to somebody who is harassing somebody, the impact on the victim can be much more intense, long-lasting, and damaging. The word harassment does not cut it for what victims have endured, by defining separately it has a real direct impact on the number of women coming forward and cases being prosecuted,” she said.

The event in IT Sligo was jointly facilitated with the Student’s Union and Fianna Fáil representatives Cllr Paul Taylor and Cllr Donal Gilroy.

“I think it set a precedent for future Cathaoirleach and last Cathaoirleachs to do something important,” Cllr Gilroy said.

“Paul took responsibility for organising the event earlier in the year for men’s mental health and we discussed the issue of safety and saw there was a gap.

“The fact that I am from Grange and Eve is from Grange I had the contact to make with her and we got this organised.

“The word I got out tonight is there is a responsibility for parents, men, and everybody to take responsibility to make sure nobody is subjected to what Eve and her friend Una were subjected to, and if we did a little bit today to help that we’re very happy.”

The first national research on stalking figures in Ireland is currently being conducted by University College Cork (UCC) and they are looking for people to participate in their anonymous survey.

The goal of this survey is to investigate the prevalence of stalking and harassment in Ireland and Ms McDowell is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in it stating that the more varied voices that are heard from the more accurate the research will be.

Those who have been victims of stalking or are looking for more information can go to Stalking Ireland’s website at www.stalking.ie.