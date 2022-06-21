Push to include Sligo in mica redress scheme

Attending Leinster house last Wednesday,June 15th in solidarity with the Sligo Mica Action Group L/R: Cllr Martin Baker, Cllr Paul Taylor Outgoing Cathaoirleach Sligo Co Co, Jennifer Rutledge Secretary of the Sligo Mica Action Group, Stephen Rutledge Chairman of the Sligo Mica Action Group, Marc Mac Sharry TD and Cllr Donal Gilroy.

Deputy Marc MacSharry as given a commitment that those affected by mica and pyrite in their homes in Sligo will be included in a GOvernment redress scheme.

Deputy MacSharry said: “In relation to mica redress the current situation is that Sligo County Council are preparing a detailed submission for the department of housing.

“When submitted and assessed Sligo will be included in the scheme.

“I have been in contact with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Sligo County Council CEO, Martin Lydon who also confirm this to be the position.

“I will not tolerate any other outcome and will continue to work to maximise the support for families who’s homes have been destroyed by mica and pyrite,” said Deputy MacSharry.

Meanwhile, Deputy Martin Kenny has called on the government to include homes across Sligo in the upcoming defective block redress scheme.

He made the call after writing to Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien seeking an assurance that homes in Sligo will be covered as part of the scheme which is currently with the cabinet.

Speaking last evening, Deputy Kenny said: “The scheme has yet to be signed off at cabinet level. However the Minister for Housing is insisting that pre-legislative scrutiny on the scheme is waived, and government have remained secretive about which counties will be included.”

“These homes, that many people have worked hard to purchase and pay off, have been utterly destroyed. T

“he last thing the people of Sligo deserve now is to be faced with a government cloak-and-dagger act when passing legislation on a redress scheme that might be flawed.

“Last evening I wrote to the Minister, and I put it to him that Sligo must be included in this redress scheme. Minister O’Brien must confirm the inclusion of Sligo in the scheme without any delay because it is causing people an unimaginable amount of stress and upset.

“We were initially led to believe that Sligo would be included in the defective concrete blocks scheme, however the continued refusal of government parties to confirm or deny Sligo’s participation in the scheme is exacerbating this stress.

“Homes across the county have been ruined. These aren’t just bricks and mortar buildings, these are family homes, places people built their lives in and around.”