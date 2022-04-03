Push for a new cancer centre in Galway for West and North West

Pictured at the event which was held in Dublin are (L - R) Prof. Michael Kerin, Director, Saolta-NUI Galway Cancer Network, Deputy Marian Harkin and Tommie Gorman, formerly of RTE.

The inclusion of a proposed cancer centre in Galway to cater for the West and North West in the National Development Plan has been welcomed by campaigners who have pointed out that the outcomes for cancer are worse in the region than elsewhere in the county.

The National Breast Cancer Research Institute, Cancer Care West and NUI Galway joined forces to call on the Government to fast-track plans for a dedicated cancer care.

A much-needed centre will ensure that all cancer patients receive access to a timely diagnosis and the essential care and treatment they need.

Most recent data confirms that 31% of overall deaths are due to cancer compared to 29% due to cardiovascular disease - cancer is the commonest cause of death in Ireland.

There are over 24,000 patients diagnosed with cancer every year in Ireland and nearly 10,000 deaths.

Numbers of cancer diagnoses are set to double by 2040.

The West and North West of Ireland are the most disadvantaged and geographically dispersed with a higher-than-average older population and higher incidence of cancer overall.

Unfortunately, the worst outcomes for cancer are seen in the West of Ireland.

Without a fit for purpose cancer centre, quality care cannot be delivered, a functional Cancer Centre at Galway University Hospital and functional, Regional cancer infrastructure is required as a matter of urgency.

The National Development Plan contains a commitment that a Cancer Centre at University Hospital Galway will be delivered before 2030.

Cancer Care West, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute and NUI Galway have joined forces to call for a design team to be appointed “as a matter of urgency” in order to progress the development.

Speaking at Friday’s launch, Prof Michael Kerin, Director Saolta-NUI Galway Cancer Network, said: “The West and North West of Ireland have the highest national incidence of cancer and the lowest survival rates for breast and lung cancer.

“Currently, cancer care is competing with emergency and elective health care.

“Providing comprehensive care to patients in this region requires functional cancer teams, working as a network and underpinned by fit for purpose infrastructure.

“Delivering on the commitment in the National Development Plan is urgently required and I am encouraged by the support of Cancer Care West, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute and NUI Galway in facilitating today’s event to highlight the need for the comprehensive cancer centre at Galway University Hospital and a network for the region.

“I am confident that with political and stakeholder support the necessary infrastructure can be delivered in a time frame that will be in keeping with Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan”.

Also commenting on today’s launch, Tony Canavan, CEO Saolta University Healthcare Group, said: “The development of a comprehensive Cancer Centre in Galway is a priority for the Saolta Group.

“We are very pleased that it has been included in the National Development Plan and we are fully committed to delivering on the centre as part of a cancer network for the region.”

The cancer centre’s development will allow the delivery of cancer care to the region in a predictable manner in a modern fit for purpose facility with access to cancer care underpinned by clinical trials, research and education, staff and student development.

“This is entirely in line with the Sláintecare proposals and Europe’s beating cancer plan to save three million lives by 2030.

Richard Flaherty, CEO, Cancer Care West, reinforced the need for the centre.

“As the West of Ireland cancer charity we are strongly committed to ensuring that cancer patients in our region deserve the best treatments and outcomes.

“The delivery of a world class cancer centre is crucial to achieving this.

“We strongly support this project, and we look forward to its delivery as soon as possible.”

TDs from Sligo/Leitrim were in attendance at the event in Dublin on Friday.