Public meetings held in Ballymote after the local mart manager departs his role

A series of public meetings have been held in Ballymote relating to the departure of the Ballymote Livestock Mart manager.

Farmers, buyers, sellers, and the public have come together to show their support for outgoing Mart manager David Faughnan and to voice their belief that he should be retained.

Aurivo has reaffirmed its commitment to the Ballymote Livestock Mart and the trading of livestock in the area and stated it was actively seeking to appoint Mr Faughnan’s successor.

However, meetings are ongoing with Aurivo and committee members who are committed to the future of the mart and believe Mr Faughnan played a vital role in its success whichthey said has seen a 300% increase in use since an all-time low seen in 2019.

A public meeting held last Wednesday at Coach House hotel in Ballymote was attended by over 350 farmers, buyers, sellers and business owners in the hope that the outgoing manager could be retained and the circumstances that led to his departure could be resolved.

Cllr Thomas Walsh, who attended the meeting chaired by Cathaoirleach Michael Clarke, stated that the overall feeling in the room was that Mr Faughnan had turned the market around after a very difficult period, that he would be incredibly difficult to replace, and there would be concern for the future of the mart in light of his departure and potential replacement.

“People want to keep him in place because of what he’s done for the facility, he has taken another job with another society but I don’t believe he has started yet, a committee was formed to try and get him back,” he said.

“Ballymote Livestock Mart is the backbone of Ballymote and there were not just farmers in the room, businesspeople spoke, as well as a lot from the community.

“The feeling is the mart has grown and become busier as Ballymote in general has become busier. I understand there are people selling in Ballymote who come from all different areas of the country and it has a positive reputation that was built by that manager.”

A spokesperson for the committee has confirmed that the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Aurivo has organised a meeting between the committee, and the CEO to discuss the retention of Mr Faughnan this Friday.

“The meeting with Aurivo will give a clear indication if they are willing to accept the manager back and then that will leave the question of whether he could withdraw his notice or need to reapply for the role,” Cllr Walsh said.

A statement issued on behalf of Aurivo lstated: “Given recent public remarks surrounding Ballymote Mart, Aurivo Co-op would like to reaffirm its position that it is fully committed to its mart business and to supporting the trading of livestock in the area.

“Ballymote Mart is a successful operation and has had continued success despite the challenges of the pandemic in recent years.

“Aurivo would like to wish David Faughnan, the outgoing Ballymote Mart Manager, the very best in his new position.

“Aurivo is actively seeking to appoint a successor to replace David and trusts that customers of Ballymote Mart will be supportive of this endeavour to ensure the mart’s continued success into the future.”