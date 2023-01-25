Public consultation has commenced on the development of SLNCR Greenway

Ryan Straney, Cllr Thomas Walsh, Cllr Marie Casserly, Michael Watson, Brian Armstrong, Brendan McKenna at the first public consultation event for the SLNCR Greenway at the Sligo Park Hotel. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Public consultation on the development of Sligo, Leitrim, Northern Counties, Railway (SLNCR) Greenway will be running until February 10.

This allows members of the public to give their feedback on the development of a greenway from Sligo town to Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, passing through Collooney, Ballintogher, Dromahair, Manorhamilton, Glenfarne, Blacklion, Belcoo and Letterbreen.

The SLNCR Greenway aims to attract and encourage tourism across all these regions through utilising the area’s natural scenery and provide users the opportunity to interact with nature while partaking in outdoor activity.

The current timeline for the project, which is being led by Leitrim County Council in conjunction with other local authorities, hopes to reach an approval point in 2025 with construction commencing in the following years, the greenway would offer cycle routes across counties and through linked the Republic and Northern Ireland aims to bring communities together and promote cross border tourism.

The first public consultation event was held in the Sligo Park Hotel on Tuesday and allowed for members, public and local representatives to meet engineers from Arup, the firm who have been hired to provide multi-disciplinary engineering and other specialist consultancy services.

In attendance were local representatives Cllr Thomas Walsh and Cllr Marie Casserly who spoke to The Sligo Champion about the importance of providing consultation on projects such as these before moving on the official design stages.

“We would encourage everyone living along the route, landowners, and community to have their input if they have any concerns about the SLNCR Greenway,” Cllr Walsh said.

“A map has been circulated and is available online, the next stage will be to set out three or four routes and take planning permission, hopefully in 2025. This is the first step in a lengthy process.”

The project is currently at Phase 1: Concept and Feasibility, which is where a suitable study area is identified, and stakeholders are engaged with. Arup plans reach an approval point for this phase in the first quarter of 2023.

This will be followed by Phase 2: Options Selection, where key constraints are identified and a number of options are proposed to the public in a second round of public consultation, following this, the landowner will be consulted.

“This is a 75km greenway and it will be significant for this county, other counties, and nationally. Looking at Limerick, Waterford, and Mayo you see that greenways bring millions to the towns along them,” Cllr Walsh said.

“We have seen the transformation of a number of towns through cafes, hotel overnights, bus hires, transport, music venues, pubs and more.

“Greenways have huge potential, but the important thing is to take people’s views on board, everyone’s views must be respected and we welcome that consultation is extensive with physical meetings, a website, and hard copy feedback forms.”

Some apprehension around the development of the SLNCR Greenway has come from those whose land it could infringe upon, fear from farmers that its development could affect their livelihoods, and a desire from some to reopen the Western Railway Corridor.

However, Cllr Walsh said a key piece of information is that landowners will be paid for their land and could receive up to €22,500 extra on top of the value of the land as part of a Greenway goodwill package previously announced by the Government.

“There is a level of concern from landowners that it may split their land in half or may hinder development going forward, but the criteria has been set out that where possible that won’t happen,” Cllr Walsh said.

After the selection of a preferred option, the timeline for greenway will have a third round of public consultation in quarter four of 2023 before moving into Phase 3: Design and Environmental Evaluation in 2024.

Phase 3 will establish land take requirements and undertake an environmental evaluation to identify and mitigate any impacts.

In 2025, the project hopes to enter Phase 4: Statutory Processes where planning applications will be submitted and a final approval decision will be made before enabling, procurement, construction, and implementation.

The dates for these final stages of the project are still yet to be confirmed.

Cllr Casserly highlighted some of the major benefits of the SLNCR Greenway stating that similar projects across the country have led to significant job creation and brings money into the local economy ‘almost instantaneously’.

“It’s a brilliant investment if you look at it for no other reason than financial, it creates jobs and brings people into areas, it shows we have something different and special here in the North West,” she said.

“Ultimately, with this greenway project you will be able to cycle all the way from Enniskillen to Claremorris, and eventually a necklace of greenways that will turn into an all-island all-Ireland network.”

Cllr Casserly said one of the greatest benefits of this greenway project is that it encourages tourists to stay in different areas of the North West and will bring money into a wide variety of services.

“Fáilte Ireland have carried out research in Europe and found hundreds of thousands of Europeans would come to Ireland if the cycling infrastructure was there, they won’t cycle on the main roads because they are too busy,” she said.

“A greenway is one of the few projects that can cater to young children right up until old age.

“It’s great to see this project finally starting, it will be a long process but it will be worth it in the end.”

Addressing concerns that the development of the greenway could interfere with the reopening of the Western Railway Corridor, Cllr Casserly said there are currently no plans for the railway in the National Development Plan and one of the benefits of this greenway is that it keeps that land in public ownership.

“This will stop infringement, so when and if funding is available for the rail corridor in the future it will be in public ownership,” she said.

Public Consultation Event 2: Leitrim will take place on January 25 from 10:30am to 8:00pm in the Rainbow Ballroom, Brockagh Lower, Glenfarne.

Public Consultation Event 3: Fermanagh will take place on January 26 from 10:30am to 8pm in the Community Centre, Belcoo, Gorteen, Fermanagh.