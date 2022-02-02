Protest march to take place in wake of three alleged serious sexual assaults in a week

Scene sealed off by Gardai at Ballinode after latest alleged sexual assault in the early hours of last Thursday morning. Pic: Carl Brennan

A protest walk will take place to City Hall, Sligo on Saturday next at 3pm in the wake of three alleged serious sexual assaults in a week.

The event is being organised by Janet Jinks, a Sligo town resident and campaigner for social justice.

The ‘Sligo Take Back The Streets’ is a protest march against what is termed sexual violence and rape culture.

The alleged attacks, occurring just days apart, have let locals fearful at a time when the country was in mourning for murdered Offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy (23) who was killed while out jogging along the Royal canal near Tullamore.

Meanwhile Gardaí investigating an alleged sexual assault at Ballinode, Sligo during the early hours of Thursday 27th January are anxious to speak with two couples who walked through the grounds of Sligo Institute of Technology at approximately 1:30am on the morning of the Thursday 27th January.

Gardaí believe these witnesses may be in a position to assist the investigation.

“We would ask these witnesses, or anyone else who may have been in the area at the time, whether or not they believe they may have any information of assistance to make contact with Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone number 1800 666 111,” said a spokesperson.

Gardaí are also continuing their investigation into the alleged serious sexual assault of two teenage girls in the town.

The alleged assaults took place at two separate locations in Sligo town last Saturday night week between 8pm and 10pm. The locations, St Mary’s GAA grounds on the Ballydoogan Road and a nearby house on Oakfield Road, have been the subject of forensic and DNA examinations.

Gardaí hope the results of these examinations will assist the investigation team.

No arrests have been made but it understood Gardaí are aware of possible suspects.

Gardaí are examining how the children came into contact with these men and ended up back in a house with them.

They are also examining a video of the teenage girls in the aftermath of the alleged attacks, as well as beforehand, which was posted online.

Because of the girls’ young age they must be interviewed by specialist child interviewers.

There are at least two child interviewers in the Sligo/Leitrim Division, who have considerable experience, and they have been drafted in to assist in this case.

An appeal had been made for a taxi driver working in Sligo that night to contact gardaí and who may have driven one of the alleged victims home.

This taxi driver has since been in touch with investigators.