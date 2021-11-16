Prosecution against fuel company

Sligo County Council brought a successful prosecution in the District Court last week against McPartland Oils Ltd under the Air Pollution Act (Marketing, Sale, Distribution and Burning of Specified Fuels) Regulations, as amended.

The Council’s authorised officers were tasked with undertaking inspections of premises within the Sligo Low Smoke Zone which were selling solid fuel.

During an inspection undertaken at the Sligo Fuels premises located at Deepwater Quay, Sligo, authorised officers observed bags of coal which did not have the required notice displayed on them as set out under the regulations.

McPartland Oils Ltd pleaded guilty to the offence. Judge Alan Mitchell then imposed a fine of €100 on McPartland Oils Ltd and awarded legal costs of €550 inclusive of VAT.