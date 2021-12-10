Proposal for rail line ‘could land Sligo County Council in the courts’

A proposal to extend the greenway on the closed railway lines from Bellaghy to Claremorris caused quite a commotion amongst councillors at their December monthly meeting. The motion put forward by Cllr Marie Casserly stated that as there were no plans to use that line as a railway in the near future and it could be a cost-effective way to increase tourism in the North West and create jobs. This led to a heated debate lasting over an hour. She asked Chief Executive Martin Lydon to meet with his opposite number in Mayo County Council to discuss the possibility of such a development. Cllr Declan Bree however highlighted that this proposal would interfere with the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES) as reopening the Sligo to Galway Western Rail Corridor is one of their key objectives. He stated that the motion put forward by Cllr Casserly asking the two Chief Executives to meet undermines and subverts “the democratic process and the role of electric representatives”. “Cllr Casserly should at least be aware that it is elected representatives who formulate policy, not Chief Executives,” he said. “I am long enough here to remember the fiasco regarding the proposed Carrowmore landfill site which ended up in court costing the Council a small fortune. “And now we have this motion suggesting that the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy be ignored. Do we want to see Sligo County Council ending up in court once again? “In my opinion this motion from Cllr Casserly is clearly out of order.” Cllr Casserly retorted that the motion was valid and she was shocked to hear it being compared to the Carrowmore controversy stating “I have never heard anything like it in my entire life, I am just looking for a report on it”. Chief Executive Martin Lydon said that national policy will be followed “and I can assure you we won’t be ending up in court”. “I have no intention of going against the RSES. I’ve understood from being in the county these last three months that there are many differing views around the greenway, it is a sensitive issue,” he said. Director of Planning Community and Economic Development Dorothy Clarke added that there is an acknowledgement “that a greenway is permissible on that part of the railway”. “We are in discussion with Mayo County Council in relation to a greenway and we are also in discussions with other counties regarding a necklace greenway all linking up, that would be part of the national policy,” she said. Cllr Bree added that the Mayo County Council have been very adamant there would be no greenway from Bellaghy to Claremorris “they were very clear on it”. “They unanimously adopted a resolution for their new development plan insisting the rail would proceed without a greenway,” he said. Cllr Michael Clarke said in his opinion “the motion is not out of order” and that Cllr Casserly is merely “trying to establish a reciprocal situation on the rail line in Mayo”. “The Mayo councillors are anxious to bring a rail line to Knock airport rather than a greenway. Cllr Bree’s point is well made and we shouldn’t interfere with them,” he said. “But at the same time Cllr Casserly is just asking for clarification to see if there’s cooperation with the Mayo executive in relation to the necklace greenway Director Clarke talks about.” Chief Executive Lydon said he meets with his counterparts regularly to discuss various projects and doesn’t “see that as out of order” but that “we’re going to be concentrating on our county and we will be following the rules”. In support of the motion Cllr Thomas Walsh said, “we have seen how successful the greenway group that was set up in Collooney has been and how supportive all the voluntary groups have been”, “The message should be sent out that we’re very supportive in terms of the greenway,” he said. Surprised at the level of the debate this had caused Cllr Cassery said it is “a big ado about nothing”. “The Limerick greenway opened and they had 250,000 visitors in the summer. “The bang for your buck that you get with the investment in a greenway, it’s been shown that it is paid back in 12-18 months. “The greenway in the short term will bring in funding and create jobs,” she said. “I have this motion down because we’ve seen collaboration between other counties, we are missing out on millions of euro that is being spent in other counties.” Cllr Thomas Healy suggested that the Sligo and Mayo councillors meet with each other and discuss the possibility of collaboration. Mayor of Sligo Cllr Arthur Gibbons again alluded to the Carrowmore controversy that saw the Council brought to the High Court stating, “I do not want to see a repeat of us losing more money”. Cllr Paul Taylor, acting as Cathaoirleach, was starting to get noticeably agitated and said, “we are not going to court” stressing “this is a motion”. Cllr Gibbons responded that all he is asking “is we be careful how we tread on this”. “We’re not building a nuclear power station here, we’re trying to put in a greenway to create jobs,” Cllr Casserly added. Cllr Donal Gilroy stated that greenways should be designed to link places of interest “rather than being proposed because there’s a convenient piece of infrastructure available such as an abandoned railway line”. “There isn’t a hope of getting regional or national planning approval to put a greenway on that railway line,” he said. “We’re arguing against out own County Development Plan that a number of you voted for.” He highlighted that the rail line is considered a “disused” line rather than “abandoned” and until the decision is made to change the terminology a greenway cannot be built. “The current transport minister isn’t doing it, his predecessor Shane Ross didn’t do it, Pascal O’Donoghue or Leo Varadkar didn’t do it. “They’re the ones getting paid the ministers salaries and pensions to make these decisions not us little councillors in Sligo I’ll tell you. “But we do have our little bit of power and if this goes through you can expect there will be a reply from the regional assemble if we tried sticking our nose in Mayo’s business.” Cllr Joseph Queenan said he believes “we stay out of Mayo and spend time developing our county first”. “It will be years before we see a greenway, let the officials and experts do a report and come back to us,” he said. “If there’s funding available we’ll make a decision, we’re an hour talking about this and it’s virtually pointless.” Toward the end of the debate Chief Executive Lydon wanted to reiterate “nothing illegal will be done” and that the County Development Plan is not far away. “There’ll be plenty more discussion around what it means for Sligo, and I am purposely saying Sligo,” he said. Before a vote was called on the motion Cllr Taylor said that for this debate to ever meaningfully progress councillors will need to “get off the fence”. “I am not afraid to get off the fence on this, I think a short term proposal for a greenway is the correct one,” he said. “But that’s not to say I am against a railway, of course I would like to see a working railway.” Cllr Casserly’s motion to attempt opening lines of communication between the Chief Executives for Sligo and Mayo regarding extending the greenway on the closed railway lines from Bellaghey to Claremorris was carried with 11 in favour and six opposed. The Chief Executive, despite the passing of the motion, does not have to carry out its intent.