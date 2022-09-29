Promise to open Sligo hospital’s four idle ICU beds

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan has said he has received a commitment that additional staffing resources will be allocated to Sligo University Hospital for the additional 4 Intensive Care Unit beds at the hospital which are currently lying idle.

Minister Feighan said: “I am delighted that I have finally secured a commitment from the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, that recruitment will now begin for the much-needed staff that are required for the four new ICU beds at Sligo University Hospital.

“I have been working alongside the hospital management, the HSE and the Department of Health to ensure that Sligo University Hospital has the required staff needed for the additional ICU beds.

“Since my election to the Dáil, healthcare for the people of Sligo and surrounding areas has been top of my agenda.

“I have had numerous meetings with the Minister for Health and hospital management regarding resources at Sligo University Hospital and I am pleased that the additional staff required for the 4 ICU beds will now be recruited.”