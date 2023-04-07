Sligo

Probation report ordered on Sligo man who bit Garda on the leg

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A 30 year old Sligo man before Sligo District Court charged with assaulting two gardaí including biting and spitting at them had his case adjourned for a Probation Report.

Damien O’Sullivan of St Bridget’s Place, Sligo was before the court charged with assaulting Gardaí David Finnerty and Kenneth Gallagher and also engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at St Bridget’s Place on October 31st 2022.

