Probation report ordered on Sligo man who bit Garda on the leg

A 30 year old Sligo man before Sligo District Court charged with assaulting two gardaí including biting and spitting at them had his case adjourned for a Probation Report.

Damien O’Sullivan of St Bridget’s Place, Sligo was before the court charged with assaulting Gardaí David Finnerty and Kenneth Gallagher and also engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at St Bridget’s Place on October 31st 2022.

The court heard that at 4am gardaí called to the defendant’s mother’s home at St Bridget’s Place and on arrival O’Sullivan acted in an aggressive manner and pushed his way in and attempted to push gardaí away.

His behaviour escalated and gardaí had no option but to arrest him. He resisted arrest and was spitting at gardaí and eventually was placed on the floor. He bit Garda Gallagher on the inside of his leg but didn’t break the skin.

He was placed in the back of the patrol car and spat all over the interior of the car. Gardaí had to use pepper spray. He tried to run away and was captured after a short chase and when in custody was aggressive again, the court heard from Sergeant Derek Butler who outlined the evidence.

He continued shouting and making death threats towards Gda Finnerty and Gallagher, and said things Sgt Butler said he couldn’t repeat in court. He continued being aggressive and making threats.

He had 64 previous convictions. Judge Sandra Murphy said he had a lot of previous convictions for similar matters and a high number of section 6 offences (engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour).

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said this was a young man born in 1993. He said there were difficulties in this upbringing and his mother did her utmost for him.

At one stage he was living for a couple of years in a big house outside town and he was the only person in the house. He said he is very close to his mother, who was present in court.

His mother looked out for him and he was a young man with difficult circumstances.

He had moved to Cork to family there but it was hard to get around the skeletons in his closet.

Mr McGovern said he’s known the defendant since he was a young man before the juvenile courts and he is struggling in mainstream society.

He had some alcohol taken and he felt he was going home to his mother’s house and it was his feeling things got out of hand. He felt gardaí didn’t have the right to be there.

The solicitor said his client regrets what was said and he was not a bad young man. He spent a considerable time behind bars and had been in custody for a number of months.

Judge Murphy said these were very serious matters. She said there was a guilty plea to two assaults including a bite and spitting.

She said it was very serious any assault, but an assault on members of An Garda Síochána was extremely serious. She said the defendant has 12 previous convictions for assault, including assault causing harm and assault causing serious harm.

She said there was a serious record and she had heard everything Mr McGovern said and added that she needed a Probation Report.

She adjourned the matter and the defendant was released on bail.