Prize for Sligo’s best shop window display on St Patrick’s Day

The Sligo St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has announced that once again there will be a prize for the business who is most creative with their window display for the 2023 parade.

This prize will recognize local businesses that go above and beyond in celebrating the spirit of St Patrick’s Day and the theme of Ceol agus Craic.

The most creative design will be awarded the prestigious trophy in recognition of their efforts.

Participating businesses will be encouraged to decorate their windows and shop fronts in a creative and festive manner, incorporating elements of music and fun into their displays. A panel of judges will then select the business with the most eye-catching and imaginative window display as the winner of the prize.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognise the hard work and creativity of our local businesses through the prize for best dressed business window,” said Parade Committee Chairperson, Finbarr Filan.

“This is a great opportunity for businesses to showcase their community spirit and get involved in the St Patrick’s Day celebrations and add some colour around the town.”

This year’s parade will commence at midday on March 17th from Mail Coach Road and goes around the town finishing on Pearse Road.

The parade is a showcase of the talent and spirit of the Sligo community and is an opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy the craic. It is hoped to see all the local businesses in Sligo get involved and show their community spirit by decorating their windows,.

This year’s parade has the theme of Ceol and Craic, and promises to be a celebration of Sligo’s rich musical heritage.

To add to the entertainment, there will be a series of Trad hubs along the route with live traditional music performances.

Face painters will also be on hand to help everyone get into the festive spirit by painting their faces green. Once the parade ends there will be a kids disco on O’Connell St at 2pm and live music afterwards at 3pm.

“We’re excited to once again welcome everyone to the Sligo St Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Parade Committee Chairperson, Finbarr Filan.

“This year’s theme of Ceol and Craic is all about celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Sligo and having a good time with family and friends. We really encourage entries to have some fun and be creative.”

The Sligo St Patrick’s Day Parade is not just about music and dance, it is also about community spirit.

The parade features a variety of community groups and businesses from Sligo taking part and showcasing their talents and creativity with a number of prizes up for grabs.

The St Patrick’s Festival Committee has thanked Failte Ireland, Sligo BID and Sligo County Council for their continuing support.