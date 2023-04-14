Priority will not be given for evicted tenants by Sligo County Council over those on the housing list

A Sligo councillor has claimed that there would be a tsunami of people losing their homes after the government’s decision to end the ban on evictions.

In a motion at the April County Council meeting, Cllr Arthur Gibbons asked what housing stock is currently available for those people who would surely find themselves homeless as a result of the eviction decision.

He added: “Sligo County Council should not be bearing the brunt of the mistakes of this government. The government should stand up and resign for their inadequacies.The only eviction notice in this country should be applied to the government.”

In a written response, the Council said that 73 new houses would be built at Seaville, Finisklin this year.

This would consist of: 14 dwellings in Phase 1 in early quarter 2/2023; 30 dwellings in Phase 2 in late quarter 2/2023; 29 dwellings in Phases 3 and 4 in quarter 3/2023. A total of 19 new houses would be built in Connolly Park, Tubbercurry (15) and Coolaney (4).

The statement added that a number of the above houses would be allocated to households issued with notices of termination. The Council was currently at different stages of seeking 15 houses to include seven for tenants in situ and three for households with a Notice of Termination (at another address) and five for households with a disability and six are at sale agreed/acquired in addition, a number of other houses for tenants in situ have been identified with a view to also seeking their acquisition.

Discussions were also taking place with housing associations in relation to those bodies acquiring houses for tenants to live. There were currently 13 vacant council houses and works were ongoing/to be undertaken to bring these houses back into use.

A number of these houses will also be allocated to households with notices of termination.

Cllr Gibbons thanked the Council for the report and acknowledged that landlords had helped to provide housing, but there were families out there who were worried sick.

They were living in areas where their children were going to a certain school and some of them have been there for 15 years or more and now, they were facing the prospect of going into emergency accommodation in B and B’s and hotels.

He also wondered if those facing eviction might take priority over those who were on the housing list.

And he wanted to know how many notices of eviction had been issued as he said that he believed that a tsunami of people were facing eviction from their homes. He acknowledged that for the housing section in Sligo County Council it was like the loaves and fishes.

Senior Council Executive Jim Molloy that 60 notices to quit had been issued. Not all have been confirmed that they were valid notices to quit.

He said the Council would be allocating social housing to people who were already on the list. He said the Council had to balance those who were long term on a waiting list and had points versus those who had eviction notices as the Council could not just take it that everybody who had an eviction notice should be just given a house.

It could not be a case of jumping the list and the council took it on a case by case basis based on what the needs were. It depended on who had the greatest need and what the different requirements were.

And even among the eviction notices there were varying degrees of need as well.

Some could be accommodated in other areas which was not ideal, but it was necessary to prioritise based on the greater need. Cllr Thomas Healy said he had a report from the Residential Tenancies Board RTB which stated that 54 families in County Sligo were facing eviction.

He said the only way Sligo County Council could solve the problem of homelessness was to build our way out of it.

Current schemes were only sticking plaster and he said he found it unacceptable that some brilliant families had moved into Collooney and were involved in the schools and everything else and were now facing eviction.

He said it was very important the council put on its website, highlighting what the rules and regulations were for tenancy.

Cllr Healy said that what was happening with a lot of people was that they were being forced out of their homes and they did not know the rules and regulations telling them of their rights.

There was a lot of fear among tenants that they might lose their deposit and a deposit is a lot for people if they are moving on to the next house.

But there were no houses out there and the pressure was going to come back on the elected members and council staff.

Cllr Joe Queenan said he agreed that the housing crisis was widespread but said the recommendations now coming should have been done eight or nine years ago and there would be far more rental accommodation available.

He added that bigger landlords were paying 23 per cent tax and smaller ones were paying 53 per cent and that resulted in thousands of properties not being available. He said he was amazed to hear Cllr Gibbons asking about the housing waiting list about the fairest way of allocating houses.

Cllr Queenan said the waiting list was the fairest way of allocating houses

The Cllr added that it was ironic that his party spokesperson Deputy Eoin O’Broin urged the practice of a house going for sale and the Council would buy it and leave the tenant in it.

“That is totally unfair,” said Cllr Queenan. He said the person who should get a local authority house was the person who was longest on the list.

Cllr Tom Fox said evictions was a difficult issue, but it was good to see it was addressed in a previous motion where there were 72 new houses being supplied which hopefully would continue to address this issue.

The Cllr said the RTB had a lot to answer for and it should be amplified that this is so in relation to the supply of houses and in relation to rental property. So many barriers were put before the people who are providing the houses.

Cllr Gilroy said he agreed people can’t just jump the queue because they were evicted to get up the waiting list.

“People will just request evictions then.”

He said it must be done in a very methodical manner and he trusted that it would be done in that manner by the relevant department in the Council.

Cllr Walsh said he wanted to echo what was said and the motion had a lot of merit and he said he did not believe that people should be allowed to jump the queue for a house against someone who had been on a waiting list for say six months.

Cllr Gibbons said he was not knocking landlords but the message he wanted to send out was that anybody who “found themselves being made homeless should make their way to a government TD’s office and sit in that office until they have the key for a house.”