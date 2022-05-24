Pride of Place win for Riverstown Folk Park

Riverstown Enterprise Development Ltd, Co Sligo, Winners of the Pride of Place, Community Tourism Initiative, with Christopher Moran, left, Chairperson of Co-operation Ireland and George Jones, Chair of IPB Insurance.

Sligo Folk Park won a prestigious Pride of Place community award at a gala ceremony in Killarney, County Kerry.

The park in Riverstown claimed top spot in the Community Tourism Initiative category, with judges saying they were “impressed with the management regime in place, the corporate governance strategy adopted by the committee, and the future proposals to ensure the long term sustainability of the Folk Park.”

Also nominated was Templeboy Aughris Rural Action but they missed out. The awards, hosted by RTE’s Marty Whelan, took place in Kerry’s INEC centre with 400 community volunteers in attendance.