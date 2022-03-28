President Higgins to address SIPTU conference in Sligo

President Michael D Higgins will address the SIPTU Biennial Delegate Conference which take place in the Clayton Hotel, Sligo, from Monday to Thursday this week.

President Higgins will address the conference on Tuesday while The conference will be addressed by SIPTU General Secretary, Joe Cunningham today(Monday).

Other speakers will include the President of the Irish Congress of Trade

Unions, Kevin Callanan, and the Deputy General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, Esther Lynch.