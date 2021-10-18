Praise for IT Sligo’s resilience and creativity

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin launched IT Sligo’s Yeats Academy of Art, Design & Architecture Yearbook during her visit to Sligo last Friday.

The Creative Showcase Yearbook celebrates the creative work of 68 students across the creative disciplines of art, design, performing arts and architecture. The annual is now in its third edition and this year the book will be sent to every secondary school in the country.

Minister Martin congratulated the students and staff of IT Sligo’s Yeats Academy for their resilience and ingenuity in what was a very difficult year and a half for the creative industry.

“This book celebrates the creativity and immense talent in the northwest region.

“It also highlights a promising future for the creative sector with such talent coming through third-level institutes.

“This has been an extremely challenging time for students and you have all shown real resilience and ingenuity to express your creativity despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic. The lessons you have learned this past year will in no doubt strengthen your resolve to create a better world filled with creative design solutions, art we can enjoy in buildings that inspire.

“This book will be a testament to that for generations to come.” An exhibition of students work was viewed by the Minister where she met with students and staff from across YAADA, guided by Head of Department Emmet O’Doherty and Head of Faculty of Engineering & Design, Una Parsons who welcomed the Minister.

IT Sligo has a rich heritage of Arts & Culture since its foundation over 50 years ago. With the recent creation of the Yeats Academy of Art, Design & Architecture along with the major refurbishment of buildings to create the Creative Hub on our Northern campus more and more students are coming to Sligo to undertake one of the many creative programmes we offer. The 120-page bumper edition year book will be an inspiration to students to see what education options there are available for them to pursue in Sligo. The Yearbook is a showcase of over 68 graduating students end of year work along with the research currently being undertaken by YAADA staff.

The Yeats Academy is currently developing an €18m north campus ‘Creative Hub’ which includes state of the art creative workshops and laboratories and a 150 seater performance theatre. During her visit the Minister was given a tour of the campus by its President, Dr Brendan McCormack and Governing Body Chair, Niall Donnellan.

Dr McCormack said; “We very much welcome the visit from the Minister at a very exciting time for the institute. We have showcased the incredible creative talents of our students and we are delighted to discuss our exciting future with the Minister as we come closer to joining with our colleagues in GMIT and LYIT to create the first Technological University for the west and northwest. This will change the landscape of education and will also be a catalyst in the social, economic and cultural development across the region.”