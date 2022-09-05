Power being restored across Sligo after major outage

Power is being restored across County Sligo after a major outage on Monday morning saw tens of thousands of people without power.

The outage affected most of county Sligo on Monday morning, with parts of Leitrim also experiencing power outages.

The ESB says that 31,843 customers were impacted by the outage, with some businesses and households reporting a return of power since 10.15am.

Traffic lights were impacted by the outage, causing traffic disruption across the county, with Sligo County Council issuing a warning to motorists.

The council said: "Due to a power outage in Sligo town, all traffic lights are out of order. Motorists are asked to proceed with extreme caution and care.”

The Courts Service said: “Due to an electricity outage Sligo Courthouse has no phones or computers at the moment. We will reply to this Tweet when service is restored.”

Hundreds are still without power in Manorhamilton, and the ESB say power may not be restored until 1.45pm today.