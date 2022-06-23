Population of County Sligo close to 70,000 according to census

The population of County Sligo has increased by over 4,000 since the last census.

The population of County Sligo has shot up to almost 70,000 according to preliminary figures from the latest census.

It shows that the population on 03 April last was recorded at 69,819. The population included 35,460 females and 34,359 males. This is an increase of 4,284 (+6.5%) since 2016. This was made up of a natural increase (ie births minus deaths) of 1,420 and an estimated net inward migration (ie

population change minus natural increase) of 2,864.

The total housing stock in Sligo in April 2022 was 33,991. This shows an

increase of 1,227 (+3.7%) since 2016. There were 4,021 vacant dwellings, which was 706 fewer than in 2016 (-14.9%). This does not include holiday homes, of which there were 2,011.