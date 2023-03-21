Popular County Sligo priest celebrates golden jubilee of his ordination

Fr Tommy Towey, P.P. is pictured at a function in Ballisodare to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of his ordination and to express the community’s appreciation of how he has enriched the parish.

Fr. Tommy Towey, P.P. with Bishop Paul Dempsey on the occasion of Fr. Tommy’s Golden Jubilee Mass in St. Brigid’s Church,

Eugene Foley presents Fr. Tommy Towey with a painting of a Ballisodare scene; including the new cemetery in the foreground, Ballisodare bay and Knocknarea in the background; to mark the Golden Jubilee of the parish priest’s ordination.

There was a special celebratiuon in Ballisodare on Sunday as local parish priest, Fr Tommy Towey marked his Golden Jubilee with the local commnity and Mass.

Mass was celebrated at St. Brigid’s Church, Corhownagh, Ballisodare where the main celebrant was Bishop of Achonry Paul Dempsey who was joined by priests from the diocese and beyond.

Fr. Tommy’s family, friends and the local community attended in large numbers and celebrated his major milestone at a function later held in his honor.

Fr. Towey was appointed as the parish priest in Ballisodare in 2007