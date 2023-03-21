Popular County Sligo priest celebrates golden jubilee of his ordination

There was a special celebratiuon in Ballisodare on Sunday as local parish priest, Fr Tommy Towey marked his Golden Jubilee with the local commnity and Mass.
Mass was celebrated at St. Brigid’s Church, Corhownagh, Ballisodare where the main celebrant was Bishop of Achonry Paul Dempsey who was joined by priests from the diocese and beyond.
Fr. Tommy’s family, friends and the local community attended in large numbers and celebrated his major milestone at a function later held in his honor.
Fr. Towey was appointed as the parish priest in Ballisodare in 2007