Pop-Up Theatre’s delightful ‘Hairspray’ at Sligo’s Hawk’s Well

Following on from their sell-out smash hit The Producers, Pop-Up Theatre were back at the Hawk’s Well last week with one of Broadways biggest musicals - Hairspray! Set in 1960’s Baltimore, the show went down a treat with audiencesWith epic hits like “You Can’t Stop the Beat”, “I Know Where I’ve Been” and “Good Morning Baltimore”, Hairspray was an explosion of exciting ‘60s music and a heartfelt story of inclusion, acceptance and love as relevant today as ever. Its run came to an end on Monday night having started the previous Thursday.

Pop Up Theatre was developed in 2016 and this was its 4th and largest show yet. The first show was “Full Monty” in 2016, followed by sell out productions of “Chicago” in 2019 and “The Producers” in 2022. Hairspray was led by Karen Gordon (Director and producer), Niamh Crowley (Musical Director) and Thomas Pratt (Director of Choreography).