Plight of tutors employed by the ETBs is raised in the Dáil by Sligo/Leitrim TD Marian Harkin

Susan Walsh, an adult education tutor in Sligo, Marian Harkin TD and Lorcan McNamee an adult literacy tutor in Sligo at a protest outside Leinster House.

A Sligo TD has described as unacceptable and unfair the treatment of adult education tutors employed by Education and Training Boards (ETBs).

Raising the issue in the Dáil she told the Tánaiste that there is an urgent need to regularise the contracts of adult education tutors and she also asked him to use his influence to ensure the establishment of a salary scale that accounts for their years of service.

“In March 2020, almost three years ago, the Labour Court recommended that the Department of Education make the tutors an offer and last July the tutors were promised that the proposal would be on the table by the end of September. That was almost five months ago and there is no word since.

“There are about 2,500 full-time adult education tutors employed by the ETBs who are paid on the basis of direct class contact time only.

“Their teaching time is capped at 22 hours per week class contact time, meaning they are not paid for any preparation, any assessment work, research or class planning.”

Deputy Harkin described the situation as unfair and told the Tánaiste that adult education tutors deserved a proper contract of employment.

“These adult education tutors do not get paid during the summer nor for the Christmas or Easter breaks and have to sign on for Jobseeker’s Allowance for those periods,” she said.

“A tutor I spoke to last autumn told me it took several weeks to get Jobseeker’s Allowance organised.

“When he went back teaching in September it took until the third week of October before he was paid again.

“He was seven to eight weeks without a salary and bills to be paid such as mortgages, electricity, food and he had to put petrol in the car to go to work.”

Across the various ETB’s there are different pay rates for tutors doing the same work. For example, in Donegal they are paid what is called the ‘self-financing rate’ which is 10 to 20% less than the rate paid by the Mayo-Sligo-Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB). MSLETB pays them what is known as the ‘unregistered teacher rate’, as do some other ETBs.

Many of the tutors, however, are fully qualified teachers and are registered with the Teaching Council and are still paid the unregistered rate.

The TD said that uncertainty about the status of qualifications, working hours and annual income has a huge impact on people’s lives.