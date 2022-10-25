Plea at Sligo rally for an end to the war in Ukraine

Olena Vakolivk and Kateryna Mischenko organisers of the demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sligo last Sunday.

Approximately 200 protesters took to the streets of Sligo town last Sunday to voice their opposition to ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The protest began in Wine Street car park and was organised by Ukrainians Olena Vakolyuk and Kateryna Mishchenko to showcase the need for aid and support from those in Sligo, Ireland, and the entire world.

“The situation in Ukraine is getting worse every day. And we cannot ignore these terrible events. All we can do for our country here is to talk about it even more” she said.

“Russia is shelling our homes every day, killing the civilians. All cities of Ukraine without exception are under missile strikes. Our relatives and friends are forced to live in constant fear, constantly looking for a safe haven for themselves and their children.

“That is why we decided to organise a peaceful protest in support of Ukraine and to express gratitude to Ireland for your active position and concern. We really appreciate your support. On behalf of all Ukrainians, we wanted to thank Ireland for everything you have done for us and continue to do.

“We were supported by the Ukrainians, Irish people, local government and the Garda. It was very pleasant and unexpected for us to hear the following expression from the native inhabitants of the city of Sligo: People from different countries found help in Ireland, but Ukrainians were the first to say thank you, and separately, thank you Sligo.”

Olena arrived in Sligo as a result of the war in Ukraine and says she has many family members who are still there risking their lives every day.

“Recently, power facilities in 11 regions and Kyiv were damaged in Ukraine, 30% of Ukrainian power plants were destroyed. Shelling causes massive power outages across the country. Therefore, the light and connection with our relatives very often disappear. We are very worried about them because not everyone can leave to a safe place, especially from the occupied territories,” she said.

While recent events, such as Ukrainians left stranded in Dublin Airport with no accommodation, have highlighted severe lack of housing in Ireland, Olena says they are incredibly grateful for the aid Ireland has given and continues to give to Ukrainian refugees.

“We know that places for resettling people in Ireland are becoming less and less. But we understand that Ireland is doing everything possible to help Ukrainians in these difficult times. We are grateful to everyone and everyone who cares for their support. We believe that the war will end soon and every Ukrainian will be able to return home and live a peaceful life without war,” she said.

The demonstration began in Wine Street car park at 3pm with protesters travelling through Temple Street, John Street and O’Connell Street before returning to the car park.

The aim of the protest was to support Ukraine in fighting back against Russian aggression and as a way to thank the people of Ireland and Sligo for their ongoing support.

Organisers Olena and Kateryna said that they also wish to remind everyone that the world currently stands under threat of nuclear war.

“We are trying to keep calm, help and support Ukraine, support our military, who protect our Motherland,” Olena said.

There has been ongoing community support in Sligo since the Russian invasion of Ukraine with humanitarian efforts from organisations such as Sligo group Rapid Response Ukraine fundraising to bring essential supplies to where they are most needed in war torn Ukraine.