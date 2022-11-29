Playground in Ballisodare opens after community led re-development

There was a large turnout for the re-opening of Ballisodare playground.

Ballisodare playground has re-opened after a major overhaul.

The Ballisodare Playground Committee is delighted at the opening of their new, fun, bright and inclusive amenity.

Caoimhe Rafter from the committee said: “We are so thankful to the community and businesses in the area who have given so generously of to getting us to this day.

“The playground is a huge asset to the village of Ballisodare and surrounding areas and we can’t wait to have all the children playing together in this safe space.

“All of this would not be possible without funding from the Rural Development programme/Sligo Leader Partnership Company support by Ballisodare Community Council an Cllr Thomas Walsh.”