Plans to roll out the anti-sexual assault campaign Ask for Angela in Sligo

The Ask for Angela Campaign seeks to keep people safe from sexual assault and uncomfortable situations.

A campaign aimed at safeguarding people from sexual assault and uncomfortable situations could be rolled out in Sligo in the near future.

The Ask for Angela Campaign Sligo is based on similar initiatives across the world that uses a codeword for those in bars and other venues to let staff know they feel they are in danger.

This campaign has people ‘ask for Angela’, a fictitious member of staff, this allows staff members to discreetly deal with the situation, contact the authorities, or ensure they are otherwise protected.

CEO of Sligo Business Improvement District (BID) Gail McGibbon stated in response to a motion put forward by Councillor Dara Mulvey at the latest Joint Policing Committee meeting (Friday, December 16) that they are keen for this campaign to be rolled out as soon as possible.

“It is important that this is done in a careful and systematic way. Given the serious nature of sexual violence and harassment, night-time venue staff must first be trained to understand the issue and to provide an appropriate response to anyone seeking help,” she said.

“While the pandemic has unfortunately caused us a substantial delay, we are working with the Sligo BID and ATU to roll out the campaign.

“We have developed a draft training guide with input from the gardaí and sexual/domestic violence experts, which we will pilot with two pubs (one small and one large).

“Once the pilots have been conducted, we will finalise the training based on the feedback received and then roll out the campaign across Sligo night-time venues.

“We have been in contact with a number of pubs to secure the dates for the pilot, which we hope to conduct before Christmas, with the roll-out taking place in the New Year. This process will ensure stakeholder buy-in and sustainability of the campaign.”

Chief Superintendent for Sligo-Leitrim Aidan Glacken stated that the campaign was recently rolled out in Donegal and that he hopes the same can be done in this region in 2023, adding that An Garda Síochána will support its implementation.

The Ask for Angela campaign first started in England in 2016 and often includes posters on stall doors in venues toilets to allow people to know the campaign is being implemented.

It is non-gender specific and allows members of the public to seek help in a non-confrontational way.

“Dating and meeting people has changed so much in recent years. A person speaks with someone online; They meet them in a bar or restaurant, and they are not who you thought they were,” Cllr Mulvey said in his motion.

“They may wish to get out of there but are not sure what to do. ‘Ask for Angela’ is the code word- just say it to a member of staff and they will ensure you will be safe and able to get out of a situation discreetly.”