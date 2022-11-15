Plans are revealed to make Sligo an autism friendly town

A public meeting on plans to develop Sligo as an Autism Friendly Town will take place on Wednesday, November 23rd in the Radisson Hotel at 7.30pm

Businesses, schools, training facilities, sports, voluntary groups and public services are being encouraged to take part in a training programme to learn more about how to make their facilities more autism friendly.

Sligo Town was recently accepted into the AsIAm Autism Friendly Town programme. The successful application was made by members of the Sligo Public Participation Network (PPN) Secretariat after securing PPN support for the venture.

The applicants have assembled an Autism Friendly Sligo Committee, which includes representatives from Tidy Towns, Sligo Traveller Support, Education, Gardaí, businesses, health, autistic adults and parents of autistic children.

The Committee, with the support of the Sligo PPN, will host the meeting to introduce this initiative to the community.

PPN Secretariat member, Pippa Black, who is autistic herself noted that at least 3% of the population of Sligo is autistic and she said that all of these people have families whose ability to be involved or to access products and services is also limited when the autistic family member is not accommodated.

“Many organisations and businesses are beginning to realise that becoming more autism friendly is good for business. AsIAm has developed a training programme to help businesses and groups learn more about how to make their facilities more welcoming.

“The committee will encourage and support the town’s businesses, schools, training facilities, sports and voluntary groups and public services to undertake this training and to implement at least one change towards becoming more autism friendly,” explained Pippa.

Pippa, brought this idea to the Sligo PPN after she attended the launch of the same initiative in Castlebar.

“I just thought, if Castlebar can do this, so can we. And if we are going to do it, it was important to me that it should be led out by Autistic people ourselves. I am a big believer in the philosophy, nothing about us without us.

“However, it is also true that we are going to need the support of the entire community to pull this off,” said Pippa.

Speaking about the initiative, Adam Harris, Founder of AsIAm said, “We are constantly striving to increase understanding and acceptance of autism and helping people understand ways in which they can be more inclusive for our community.

“Through this initiative we are looking forward to mainstreaming autism and making big changes for the Autism Community.”