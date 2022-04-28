Plan for glamping village plan in Easkey, Sligo

A site near a factory in Easkey could become home to a glamping village.

Sligo County Council has received an application for the construction of the holiday residence with a decision due on June 6th next.

The application is in the name of Padraig Hallinan who is the owner of the land at Adervoher where there’s currently one factory.

Mr Hallinan plans to construct a glamping village to the rear of the factory which was built in the 1980s.

Read More

Adjoining lands were earmarked for a further three factory units but they were never built due to a lack of demand but services were installed and Mr Hallinan wants to make use of these for his glamping village.

He proposes to construct, a series of glamping barns, glamping pods, bell tents other tens, a reception area, communal outdoor and indoor kitchen, dining, laundry room, bathrooms, bin stores along with a communal area with firepit, BBQ, outdoor seating and play area.

The application submitted by Bury Architects states that Easkey is a world famous surfing location and that a glamping village would attract more tourists to stay in the area.

“The concept of glamping arose from the merging of glamour and camping.

“It is a more luxurious form of camping with better facilities and accommodation.

“It is the perfect kind of accommodation for a village like Easkey which is famous for its outdoor experiences, particularly water sports.

“The development of this glamping village would be highly beneficial to the village of Easkey.

“It would also provide much needed employment and infrastructure for the village. Easkey needs promotion and the developing of these facilities would encourage tourism and increase employment,” said the cover letter submitted with the application by Bury Architects.

It goes on to say the application was almost identical to a previous one which had been withdrawn and which was the subject of a further information request from the council.

The architects say they have tried to include the information previously requested in this present application including details of safe access and egress from the site as requested in the road safety audit, parking requirements, additional privacy screening, construction and operational waste management and environmental concerns and a comprehensive survey of the exisitng services on site.

It’s stated that leaving the site, the wall looking towards Easkey village (west) will be lowered for a distance of 40 metres to a suitable height to obtain satisfactory sightlines. All existing singnage will also be setback to allow for suitable sightlines.

The wall to the east (towards Dromore West) will be removed and a new timber fence will be setback seven metres from the existing stone wall to tie in with the front wall at the adjoining property at the Fairgreen Estate.

No signage will be erected and no shrubs or trees will be planted in this area.

The proposed car park will have 23 spaces including one disabled space.

Two spaces were reserved for employees while provision for three EV charging facilities have also been proposed.

The architects say that the glamping site will have a minimum of one staff member on site between 8am and 10pm. The hours of operation for the communal area would also be the same. After this time all exterior lighting to these areas will be switched off.

Signs will be displayed in the communal areas at the fire pit in the reception area that noise should be kept to a minimum after 10pm for the sake of neighbours and other site visitors including children.

“We envisage that the majority of the patrons will be families with young children.

“An emergency contact will be available outside operation hours and can be used to deal with a noise complaint should it arise.

“It is proposed to plant a five metre noise buffer proposed to the east boundary near the existing residential houses.

“It will be the policy of the glamping site to prohibit noise after 10pm and this is to be explained to all guests on arrival as part of their welcome pack.”

The maximum number of pitched tents will be seven.