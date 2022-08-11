Pilgrim Players return with Ballaghaderreen show

The Pilgrim Players are BACK!

After the brilliantly received Twelfth Night (2019) and Much Ado About Nothing (2018), The Pilgrim Players return to The Bishop’s Palace, Ballaghaderreen this August 12th-14th with Shakespeare’s rip-roaring farce The Comedy of Errors.

These world-class performers, stars of stage and screen, will open up this beautiful, historic home to the local community and delight them with an outdoor festival performance for the whole family.

One of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, it’s a joyous tale of twins separated at birth, and features mistaken identity, forbidden flirtations and heroic journeys across the seas.

The annual pilgrimages to Roscommon were born of the great friendship between BAFTA award-winning, Dublin actress Deirdre Mullins and Poldark-star Max Bennett, and owners of The Bishop’s Palace, David and Chloe Ewings.

Gathering together a troupe of some of their favourite artists, they’ll be bringing back the magic of live performance to Ballaghaderreen after two years’ Covid hiatus.

The grounds will be open an hour before performances and you’re encouraged to pack up a picnic and settle in before the show begins.

Performances will last around 75 minutes with audiences housed under a marquee and seated on hay bales, so bring a raincoat and a blanket for comfort.

There will be a number of outdoor performances of Shakespeare’s farce The Comedy of Errors in the beautiful, historic grounds of The Bishop’s Palace, Ballaghaderreen.

The Pilgrim Players aim to bring world-class theatre to the local community and this year are proudly supported by Roscommon County Council and the Department of Tourism Culture Arts Gaeltacht Sports and Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

WHO ARE THE PILGRIM PLAYERS?

DEIRDRE MULLINS - Artistic Director/Producer/Actor

MAX BENNETT - Artistic Director/Producer/Actor

DAVID EWINGS - Producer/Owner of The Bishop’s Palace

CHLOE EWINGS - Producer/Owner of The Bishop’s Palace

ROSE RILEY - Producer/Actor

Seasoned Shakespeare actors Deirdre Mullins and Max Bennett and now not-so-new locals, David and Chloe Ewings, have gathered together a troupe of some of their favourite people, who also happen to be amongst the greatest talents of their generation.

The company bring a wealth of experience from the Abbey, RSC, National Theatre, Globe, Royal Court and London’s West End, as well as major television productions and international feature films to the grounds of The Bishop’s Palace, now a burgeoning arts destination in Co. Roscommon.

For more information on the company and previous productions head to the website pilgrimplayers.co.uk

Price: €20 adults, €10 children, payable on the door by cash or card. Reserve tickets by following the link on the website pilgrimplayers.co.uk

Kids under 14 free on Saturday matinee.

The grounds of The Bishop’s Palace will be open an hour prior to the show for the audience to bring a picnic and settle in.

Friday 12 August 2022, 7pm (grounds open from 6pm)

Saturday 13 August 2022, 3pm (grounds open from 2pm)

Saturday 13 August 2022, 7pm (grounds open from 6pm)

Sunday 14 August 2022, 3pm (grounds open from 2pm)