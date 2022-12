The Christmas Day Splash was back in Rosses Point this year after Covid-19 put a halt to the fundraiser since 2019. This year’s event attracted lots of brave swimmers to the Yacht Club in Rosses Point for the 12 noon start. All proceeds from the event go to the Sligo Cancer Support Centre in Wine Street, Sligo. Photographer Donal Hackett was on hand to capture the event which has been ongoing for over 40 years. To date the event has raised over €400,000 and the goal this year is €10,000.