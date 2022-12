The annual St Nathy’s Tractor Run returned with a bang for the first time since 2019 with a vintage and Christmas theme. The run began at 12pm from the community centre with tractors, cars, bikes, and lorries taking part. With a Christmas theme there were prizes for the best dressed. Music, entertainment, refreshments and a raffle were provided for the childrenin Bunnanadden Hall. All proceeds went towards St Nathy’s LGFA.