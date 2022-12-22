Sligo

Pictures show special Christmas dinner event in Ballymote

Mary Deignan and Sarah Jinks at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Seamus Wynne, Mary Wynne and Maureen Sheridan at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Frances Brennan, Garda Tara Lyons and Linda Guildea at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Pat Cryan and Seamus Costello at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Austin Gorman, Jim Corcoran, Katie Corcoran and Pauline Brett at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
John Francis Higgins, John Waters and John James Cunningham. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Students from Colaiste Mhuire, Ballymote performing at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Concepta McDonagh, John Bertie McDonagh and Eddie Harte at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Rita Conlon and Ann Shepard at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Bernie O'Hehir and Noel Healy at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Carmel Wims, Aine Wims, Joan Scanlon, Patricia Rogers and. Des Rogers at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Kim Parsons and Leslie Reilly at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
John Rooney and Padraig Connell at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Laura Giles, Rita Clinton, Kate Hoare, Fr Joe Caulfield and Maeve Nolan at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Margaret Hannon and May Anderson at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Catherine Howie, Marie O'Dowd and Ann Flanagan at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Seamus Hogge, Sr Desmond, Fr James McDonagh and Katie Watson at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Kathleen Henry, Catherine Duffy, Pauline Murtagh, Kathleen O'Brien and Margaret Coyle at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Garda Grainne Toolan, Det Srg Cathal Duffy, Garda Laura McDaid, Srg David Murray, Garda staff Regina Higgins and Geralldine Quinn at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote, organised by Gardaí in Ballymote and Gurteen. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Joe Cullen, Maureen Fagan and Michael O'Toole at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Phyliss Fagan, Phil Dunne and Deirdre Houston at the Community Christmas Lunch in the Coach House Hotel, Ballymote. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand

Members of the local community in Ballymote came together on December 6th at the Coach House Hotel for a special Christmas dinner event.

The event was organised by An Garda Siochana Ballymote, and 144 people from Ballymote and Gurteen were in attendance.

The choir from Colaiste Mhuire secondary school entertained guests, as did Patrick Feeney and trad musicians.

The event was held with thanks to the general public who generously donated towards the event.

The Sligo Champion photographer Carl Brennan was in attendance.

