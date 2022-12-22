Pictures show special Christmas dinner event in Ballymote

Click the photo below to see the full gallery.
Members of the local community in Ballymote came together on December 6th at the Coach House Hotel for a special Christmas dinner event.
The event was organised by An Garda Siochana Ballymote, and 144 people from Ballymote and Gurteen were in attendance.
The choir from Colaiste Mhuire secondary school entertained guests, as did Patrick Feeney and trad musicians.
The event was held with thanks to the general public who generously donated towards the event.
The Sligo Champion photographer Carl Brennan was in attendance.