The viewing stand for the Sligo St Patrick’s Day Parade was outside the Courthouse on Teeling Street and included Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry, Deputy Frank Feighan, Deputy Marian Harkin, MEP Chris MacManus and Cllr Thomas Walsh.

It may have been a wet morning in Sligo but that didn’t deter the thousands from participating in and viewing its parade which began at midday and took its usual route through the town.

This year’s Sligo parade had the theme, ‘Ceoil agus Craic’ and there’s certainly peltny of that to be had in the town over the week-end. There will be 20 trad sessions in over 15 venues around town while a huge 115 piece marching band from Canada will tour the town on Saturday 18th.