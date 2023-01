The contestants in the Aurivo North West Macra Kings and Queens event at the Radisson Hotel in Sligo.

On Saturday last the Aurivo North West Macra Kings and Queens took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sligo. The winners were Karen Rowe (Sligo Queen) and Francis Barron (Donegal King).

During the day the 18 contestants, two from each of the counties in the North West, took part in various activities before being interviewed on stage during the banquet at the Radisson Blu. The event kicks off the Macra Festivals for 2023.