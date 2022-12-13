Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.5°C Dublin

Pictures show glamour and style at a Christmas party night at the Sligo Park Hotel

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Maja Chocowska, Chaw Kalayar Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Florry Connolly, Olivia Rooney Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Loraine Quinn, Roisin Moran, Steve Campbell, Lisa Keane, Elinor Carroll, Ann Pelliter Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Martina Scanlon, Jerry Kennedy Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Pat McLoughlin, John Gallagher Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: John Hessian, Luke conway, JP Flynn, Paul Carty Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Ray and Christina Connelly Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Michelle O'Hara, Claire Cryn, Marie Shannon, Jane Harding, Elaine Clarke, Trish Galvin Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Sarah Kiernan, Kate Malinowska Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Kathleen French, Cecille French, Stephanie Reddy, Sharon Conway Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Liz Conway, Judi Scanlon, Chaw Kalayar Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Michael Leonard, Gerry Mooney, Andy McDonagh Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Crew from Peter Doyle Dental Centre Expand
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Gerry Dolan, Collette Mulvey, Joanne O'Halloran, Soraya Matthews, Sarah Quinn, Amm Marie Brady, Margaret Healy. Expand

Close

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Maja Chocowska, Chaw Kalayar

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Maja Chocowska, Chaw Kalayar

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Florry Connolly, Olivia Rooney

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Florry Connolly, Olivia Rooney

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Loraine Quinn, Roisin Moran, Steve Campbell, Lisa Keane, Elinor Carroll, Ann Pelliter

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Loraine Quinn, Roisin Moran, Steve Campbell, Lisa Keane, Elinor Carroll, Ann Pelliter

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Martina Scanlon, Jerry Kennedy

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Martina Scanlon, Jerry Kennedy

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Pat McLoughlin, John Gallagher

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Pat McLoughlin, John Gallagher

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: John Hessian, Luke conway, JP Flynn, Paul Carty

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: John Hessian, Luke conway, JP Flynn, Paul Carty

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Ray and Christina Connelly

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Ray and Christina Connelly

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Michelle O'Hara, Claire Cryn, Marie Shannon, Jane Harding, Elaine Clarke, Trish Galvin

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Michelle O'Hara, Claire Cryn, Marie Shannon, Jane Harding, Elaine Clarke, Trish Galvin

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Sarah Kiernan, Kate Malinowska

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Sarah Kiernan, Kate Malinowska

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Kathleen French, Cecille French, Stephanie Reddy, Sharon Conway

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Kathleen French, Cecille French, Stephanie Reddy, Sharon Conway

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Liz Conway, Judi Scanlon, Chaw Kalayar

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Liz Conway, Judi Scanlon, Chaw Kalayar

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Michael Leonard, Gerry Mooney, Andy McDonagh

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Michael Leonard, Gerry Mooney, Andy McDonagh

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Crew from Peter Doyle Dental Centre

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Crew from Peter Doyle Dental Centre

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Gerry Dolan, Collette Mulvey, Joanne O'Halloran, Soraya Matthews, Sarah Quinn, Amm Marie Brady, Margaret Healy.

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Gerry Dolan, Collette Mulvey, Joanne O'Halloran, Soraya Matthews, Sarah Quinn, Amm Marie Brady, Margaret Healy.

/

Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Maja Chocowska, Chaw Kalayar

sligochampion

After a three year break due to Covid-19, Christmas party nights are back at the Sligo park Hotel. Staff parties at the hotel have proven to be popular over the years and this year is no exception with further planed over the coming week-end.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy