Pictures show glamour and style at a Christmas party night at the Sligo Park Hotel

Sligo
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Tuesday, 13 December 2022 | 3.5°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Maja Chocowska, Chaw Kalayar
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Florry Connolly, Olivia Rooney
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Loraine Quinn, Roisin Moran, Steve Campbell, Lisa Keane, Elinor Carroll, Ann Pelliter
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Martina Scanlon, Jerry Kennedy
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Pat McLoughlin, John Gallagher
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: John Hessian, Luke conway, JP Flynn, Paul Carty
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Ray and Christina Connelly
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Michelle O'Hara, Claire Cryn, Marie Shannon, Jane Harding, Elaine Clarke, Trish Galvin
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Sarah Kiernan, Kate Malinowska
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Kathleen French, Cecille French, Stephanie Reddy, Sharon Conway
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Liz Conway, Judi Scanlon, Chaw Kalayar
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Michael Leonard, Gerry Mooney, Andy McDonagh
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Crew from Peter Doyle Dental Centre
Sligo Park Christmas Party Night: Gerry Dolan, Collette Mulvey, Joanne O'Halloran, Soraya Matthews, Sarah Quinn, Amm Marie Brady, Margaret Healy.
/
December 13 2022 11:59 AM
After a three year break due to Covid-19, Christmas party nights are back at the Sligo park Hotel. Staff parties at the hotel have proven to be popular over the years and this year is no exception with further planed over the coming week-end.
A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up