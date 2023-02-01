Pictures show events from 1954 from The Sligo Champion archives

Sligo
Wednesday, 1 February 2023
County Sligo Golf Club, Rosses Point party, 1954.
Gilmartin family, Hazelwood, Sligo,1954
Gaffney Cloonacool, 1954.
Mrs Kelly, Sligo, 1954.
Emerald Competition 1954.
Gilmartin, Egan wedding, Ballymote, 1954.
Gilroy , Sligo 1954.
February 01 2023 10:45 AM
Wedding in Ballymote are amongst the blast from the past pics while others show family portraits taken at the The Sligo Champion photography studio.
