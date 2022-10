Eamon McGinley and Jim Sheridan at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel last Sunday evening. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Kathleen and Tom McGuinness at Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Dan O'Grady and John O'Donnell at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Mary Murray, retired Superintendent and husband Robert Conroy, retired Sergeant at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel last Sunday evening with medals and certificates of appreciation.

Mick and Sally Kelly with Frank Glacken at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Jim Sheridan, Jim and Marie Newcombe, Helen and Johnny Martin at Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Phillip Maree, Mary and Michael Reynolds at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Gerald Teape, Pat Neary and John Callaghan at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

John and Mary McHale at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

John Durcan, Pat Martin and Simeon Whittington at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Alo and Peggy Farragher at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Pauline and Charlie Jordan at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Con and Siobhain Lee with Noella and John Molloy at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel.

Collette Lee, Barbara Maloney, John Maloney and Patricia Lockharte at the Garda Centenary celebrations in the Sligo Park Hotel, last Sunday evening. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Retired and serving members of An Garda Síochána recently got together to mark the centenary of An Garda Síochána at a celebratory dinner at The Sligo Park Hotel recently.

The dinner took place on Sunday, October 23rd with a large crowd in attendance.

Members of the public were also invited to attend.

The dinner was preceded by a presentation of centenary medals and coins to retired Garda staff.