Pictures show celebration at Sligo Yacht Club on the re-opening of its renovated clubhouse

(L-R), Maeve and Shirley Foley at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

(L-R), Therese Brady and Nikki Curran at the reopening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

(L-R), Seamus Farrell, Colm O'Flaherty and Paddy O'Connor at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

John Carton and Mary Kilmartin at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

Joanne and Adrian Kenny at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

Mayor of Sligo Municipal District, Cllr. Tom MacSharry officially opening the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

(L-R), Vivien Draper, Sandra Draper, Lorraine Kerins, Karl Kerins and George Draper at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

Louise MacSharry, Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr. Tom MacSharry, Sandra Draper and Ken Draper, Commodore, Sligo Yacht Club at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

Ann Osbourne, Maurice Doran and Kevin Collins at the reopening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

Paula Kirby and Mary McCormack at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

Cecily Gilligan, Owen Carton and Adam Sutor at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Sligo Yacht Club Clubhouse in Rosses Point.

The Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Councillor Tom MacSharry was on hand to officially open the renovated clubhouse at Sligo Yacht Club in Rosses Point. Current, past and present members gathered for the celebration. Mayor MacSharry congratulated the club and spoke of its value in the community and in particular the work it does with young people every summer. He also praised the club for its work with children of Direct Provision through its links with the Safe Haven charity. Commodore Ken Draper welcomed and thanked the Mayor and all who attended especially the long standing members for their support over many years. Mr Draper also praised the members of the project development committee for their vision, time and commitment in bringing it all to fruition. A special mention was made of architect Adrian Kenny and builder Adam Sutor for delivering on the project. In July the club will welcome a World Championships for the Mirror Dingy fleet.

