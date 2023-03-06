Pictures show celebration at Sligo Yacht Club on the re-opening of its renovated clubhouse

The Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Councillor Tom MacSharry was on hand to officially open the renovated clubhouse at Sligo Yacht Club in Rosses Point. Current, past and present members gathered for the celebration. Mayor MacSharry congratulated the club and spoke of its value in the community and in particular the work it does with young people every summer. He also praised the club for its work with children of Direct Provision through its links with the Safe Haven charity. Commodore Ken Draper welcomed and thanked the Mayor and all who attended especially the long standing members for their support over many years. Mr Draper also praised the members of the project development committee for their vision, time and commitment in bringing it all to fruition. A special mention was made of architect Adrian Kenny and builder Adam Sutor for delivering on the project. In July the club will welcome a World Championships for the Mirror Dingy fleet.